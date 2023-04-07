MHP to run independently for parliament

ANKARA

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the closest ally of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), has decided to run independently for the parliament despite expectations that the two partners could cooperate to maximize their representation in the parliament.

The MHP, a member of the ruling People’s Alliance, submitted its list of 600 candidates to the Supreme Election Board (YSK) late on April 6, three days before the deadline. The parties should submit their lists to the YSK by 5 p.m. on April 9.

“The election threshold was decreased to 7 percent and will be implemented for the first time. The idea was to have the representation of more political parties and ideologies,” Feti Yıldız, deputy leader of the MHP, told reporters on April 7.

Although running for the parliament on a single slate will pledge more seats to the political alliances, the MHP has prioritized its institutional identity and decided to run in every constituency with its candidates and emblem, Yıldız underlined.

Criticizing the four political parties of the opposition Nation Alliance for hesitating to run with their own identities in the elections, Yıldız said, “On May 14, our people will cast their votes to those who endorse the Century of Türkiye vision. The victory will belong to the Turkish nationalists, the MHP and the People’s Alliance,” he added.

Yıldız said the MHP will support President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for presidency.

There are 510 males and 90 females among the MHP’s 600 candidates for the parliament. Most of the current members of the parliament will likely protect their positions, according to the list submitted to the YSK.