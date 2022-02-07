MHP sees no legal obstacle before Erdoğan’s third term in presidential office

ANKARA

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) sees no legal obstacle before President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s third term in office and vows to amend the existing laws in case the opposition brings this issue to the fore.

“The claims [that Erdoğan cannot run for the third term] have no base and objective reality. Mr. Erdoğan is the first president under the presidential-government system, and there are no obstacles before his candidacy,” MHP chair Devlet Bahçeli said at a meeting with his party fellows late Feb. 6.

Erdoğan, who is also the chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), and MHP leader Bahçeli are partners at the People’s Alliance as the latter has already announced that his party will support Erdoğan in the next elections.

“Our candidate for president is certain; he is Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. I believe Mr. Erdoğan will win a landslide victory in June 2023 elections and that the People’s Alliance will score a new triumph,” he said.

He recalled that some oppositional groups claim that Erdoğan may not run for the third time as the constitution limits the presidential tenure with two terms, suggesting his party will do whatever necessary to pave the way for Erdoğan’s nomination should this oppositional campaign expands.

Bahçeli’s remarks followed Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’s statement that his party has no intention to start a new legal discussion about Erdoğan’s candidacy for the third time.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop also said that there is no legal discussion regarding Erdoğan’s candidacy in the 2023 elections.

“There is no legal debate on this issue. I will publish an academic study on its legal dimension,” Şentop told reporters.