MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

ANKARA
MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli (AA File Photo)

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has warned against actions that could damage relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan amid recent controversies.

“From the Aegean to the Caspian, from the past to the future, Türkiye and Azerbaijan are two powerful states in the same geography of hearts,” Bahçeli said in a written statement.

“It is of great importance to act with common sense, mutual understanding and shared wisdom in the face of any approach aimed at undermining the fraternal bonds between the two countries.”

His remarks came after Azerbaijan introduced new dress regulations for teachers and students at primary, middle and high schools, prohibiting clothing items that authorities say disrupt uniformity in school uniforms and are incompatible with the principle of secularism in education.

Although the regulations do not explicitly mention headscarves, reports have said that students and teachers wearing Islamic head coverings have been barred from schools.

The measures have drawn criticism from officials, political parties and civil society organizations in Türkiye.

Relations between Ankara and Baku have also been tested over differing approaches to ties with Israel.

“The historical, cultural and fraternal bonds between the two countries are based on the shared memory and emotional connection of our peoples, beyond political developments,” said Bahçeli, a key ally of President Recep Tayip Erdoğan.

“Our direction is clear: To build our common future without allowing any seeds of discord to be sown among us that could damage the bonds of brotherhood and affinity among the Turkic world, particularly Azerbaijan.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Türkiye now a ‘global player’ in education

Erdoğan says Türkiye now a ‘global player’ in education
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Türkiye now a ‘global player’ in education

    Erdoğan says Türkiye now a ‘global player’ in education

  2. Türkiye to showcase local climate projects at COP31

    Türkiye to showcase local climate projects at COP31

  3. Kurtulmuş stresses Gagauz role in Türkiye-Moldova ties

    Kurtulmuş stresses Gagauz role in Türkiye-Moldova ties

  4. Fidan joins walkout as Herzog addresses Baku summit

    Fidan joins walkout as Herzog addresses Baku summit

  5. Üsküdar acting mayor dies in Düzce traffic accident

    Üsküdar acting mayor dies in Düzce traffic accident
Recommended
Municipalities union set to elect new leader

Municipalities union set to elect new leader
İmamoğlu begins 4-day defense in corruption trial

İmamoğlu begins 4-day defense in corruption trial
Özel accuses gov’t of trying to cover up fund crisis

Özel accuses gov’t of trying to cover up fund crisis
Parties unite on gun control, online violence to prevent school attacks

Parties unite on gun control, online violence to prevent school attacks
AKP, DEM Party discuss oversight body for anti-terror bid

AKP, DEM Party discuss oversight body for anti-terror bid
Deputy parliament speaker resigns over health problems

Deputy parliament speaker resigns over health problems
WORLD Sweden’s center-left leader loses PM vote

Sweden’s center-left leader loses PM vote

Sweden’s lawmakers on Oct. 15 voted overwhelmingly against Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson as new prime minister, as was widely expected amid a deadlock in efforts to form a government following September elections.
ECONOMY US producer inflation soars past expectations in further challenge to Trump

US producer inflation soars past expectations in further challenge to Trump

U.S. wholesale inflation surged past analysts' expectations in September, marking its biggest year-on-year jump since 2022 as gasoline prices rocketed due to the war with Iran, government data showed on Oct. 15.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe will take its good domestic form into a demanding Champions League test on Oct. 14 when the Turkish Süper Lig club faces Aston Villa at Villa Park.
﻿