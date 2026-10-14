MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli (AA File Photo)

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has warned against actions that could damage relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan amid recent controversies.

“From the Aegean to the Caspian, from the past to the future, Türkiye and Azerbaijan are two powerful states in the same geography of hearts,” Bahçeli said in a written statement.

“It is of great importance to act with common sense, mutual understanding and shared wisdom in the face of any approach aimed at undermining the fraternal bonds between the two countries.”

His remarks came after Azerbaijan introduced new dress regulations for teachers and students at primary, middle and high schools, prohibiting clothing items that authorities say disrupt uniformity in school uniforms and are incompatible with the principle of secularism in education.

Although the regulations do not explicitly mention headscarves, reports have said that students and teachers wearing Islamic head coverings have been barred from schools.

The measures have drawn criticism from officials, political parties and civil society organizations in Türkiye.

Relations between Ankara and Baku have also been tested over differing approaches to ties with Israel.

“The historical, cultural and fraternal bonds between the two countries are based on the shared memory and emotional connection of our peoples, beyond political developments,” said Bahçeli, a key ally of President Recep Tayip Erdoğan.

“Our direction is clear: To build our common future without allowing any seeds of discord to be sown among us that could damage the bonds of brotherhood and affinity among the Turkic world, particularly Azerbaijan.”