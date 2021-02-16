MHP leader vows for more massive operation against PKK

ANKARA

The illegal PKK group’s killing of 13 Turkish nationals in a cave in northern Iraq’s Gara region will be a turning point for Turkey, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli said on Feb. 16.

“The before and after Gara will not be the same,” MHP leader Bahçeli said while addressing his party’s parliamentary group meeting.

“We must eliminate all the traitors from this country. We should not allow a single group to hold onto our borders. We are on the verge of a decision now. In the 100th year of the [Turkish] Republic, we should have finished terror and enter our brotherhood. The barbarism experienced in Gara is a turning point,” he said.

The MHP leader called for a massive military operation against the PKK group in the Qandil and Sinjar regions of northern Iraq.

“The glorious Turkish flag should be hoisted on [Mount] Qandil at dawn, and terrorist leaders should be buried in their caves. The terror camps established in Makhmur [Camp in Iraq] should be burned down,” he stated.

The Sinjar region near the Iraqi border, where the PKK has a communication and transfer area, should be destroyed soon, Bahçeli said.

“Cleaning the Peshabur border gate [between Syria and northern Iraq], which is controlled by the terror group, is a matter of life and death,” he added.

Bahçeli reiterated his call for the closure of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP). He described the HDP MPs as “mandated terrorists.”