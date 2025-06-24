MHP leader suggests unity within Türkiye amid growing regional tensions

ANKARA
The recent regional escalation between Israel and Iran has once again shown the need for unity and solidarity within Türkiye, the head of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has said, slamming Israel and the United States for disrupting stability in the Middle East.

“We see that articulated conflicts and wars are strengthening the chaotic order in the regional and global order. We are very worried about this trend. Our priority should always be Türkiye,” MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli said in his address to his party’s parliamentary group on June 24.

Due to a severe cardiac problem, Bahçeli has skipped his routine parliamentary addresses since late January. It was his first appearance at the podium.

Describing Israeli aerial attacks on Iran as barbarism, Bahçeli said the U.S. also actively participated in the conflict by bombing Iran’s three nuclear facilities, which prompted Iran’s retaliation.

It is imperative for Türkiye to get focused on these developments as more people voice their concerns about a new world war, Bahçeli said, adding the bombs dropped in Tehran will surely have an impact on Ankara.

“By attacking against Iran; Israel aimed to cover the genocide in Gaza, ruin Türkiye’s efforts to create a terror-free country and re-shape the region in line with a Zionist-Imperialist vision by spreading fear,” Bahçeli stated.

MHP leader also criticized the U.N. and Islamic world for remaining inactive against Israel and failing to stop it.

“The U.N. is incapable and, I don’t have the heart to say but, coward as well. The U.N. Security Council is totally silent and indifferent. The international community should immediately act,” he said, calling on the U.N. to use force.

All these developments require unity and solidarity inside Türkiye, the MHP leader said, stressing “I repeat my call once again. This is time to unite and show solidarity.”

Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold
