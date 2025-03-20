MHP Leader calls for PKK disbandment ahead of Nevruz

ANKARA
Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli has called on the PKK to hold a congress and formally disband, proposing that this take place in the Malazgirt district of Muş on May 4.

In a statement, Bahçeli emphasized the importance of national unity during the upcoming Nevruz celebrations on March 21, describing it as a time for strengthening peace and brotherhood among the Turkish people. He stressed that the festival symbolizes not only the arrival of spring but also the deep-rooted unity and cultural heritage of the nation.

Bahçeli urged for an end to terrorism, stating that the PKK should convene immediately, declare its dissolution, and lay down arms, surrendering to the Republic of Türkiye. He warned that delaying such a decision could lead to unforeseen complications, conspiracies, and provocations.

"The expectation and demand of our nation must not be ignored. The PKK must hold its congress as soon as possible, announce its dissolution, and end this issue once and for all," Bahçeli stated.

