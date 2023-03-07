MHP leader accuses ‘Table of Six’ of being ‘unprincipled’

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli accused the six opposition parties on March 7 of being “unprincipled,” suggesting that even in the nomination process of their presidential candidate, the members of the alliance acted with a lack of principles.

İYİ (Good) Party is “unprincipled” because they aligned on March 6 with candidate Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, which İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener earlier said can’t win the polls, Bahçeli stated, addressing his party members at the parliament.

Those who agree on the common candidate understanding but deny the signature even after 24 hours show their lack of principle, the MHP leader stated.

“Turkish politics has neither seen nor dealt with this type of unprincipled behavior. I’ve said it in the past. I’ll say it again. Once sells someone out, will sell again,” Bahçeli said indirectly referring to Akşener who broke away with the MHP.

“We will not respect the U-turns of the windmills who turn politics into fight and polarization,” he said, referring to the six opposition parties.

People’s Alliance is not just an electoral alliance but is an alliance against those who target Türkiye, Bahçeli said.

“We will serve Türkiye with our dedicated heart, regardless of whether the People’s Alliance looks left or right,” he stated.

The Nationalist leader also said they will not use music through electoral campaigns because of the sorrow over deadly earthquakes.

“We will not use the music of choice when deep pain covers our hearts, we will protect our common sense under all circumstances. We will reflect our policy with a positive agenda throughout the country. We will always be intertwined with our nation,” Bahçeli stated.

Some circles, who take advantage of the earthquake, are “on the alert to sabotage the elections and cause a scene,” the politician said.

“The slogan ‘government resign’ chanted in the stands is an occurrence that can open the door to very dangerous social events. Those who want to nurture a climate of conflict through actions that provoke social opposition will fall into their own traps,” Bahçeli said.

The MHP leader warned against a plot by “foreign forces” aiming at polarization between Turks and Kurds of Türkiye. Bahçeli was referring to Bursaspor and Amedspor game over the weekend, which was a scene of violence against the players of the latter.