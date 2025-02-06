MHP: Bahçeli undergoing treatment for cough

ANKARA
Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli is receiving treatment for a persistent cough but remains in good health, the party said in statements on Feb. 5.

"Despite the health measures taken and ongoing treatment, our doctors have recommended further examinations after our esteemed leader's cough did not subside," MHP deputy leader Semih Yalçın said in a post on X.

The announcement followed the party's decision to postpone its weekly parliamentary meeting on Feb. 2.

Yalçın dismissed speculation surrounding Bahçeli’s condition, calling media reports "malicious."

"Multifaceted medical tests and evaluations are ongoing for a permanent cure for the said illness. Our esteemed leader is in good health," he said.

In a separate statement, Bahçeli’s private secretary, Murat Çeliker, confirmed that the MHP leader had undergone medical tests and check-ups and would resume his work.

