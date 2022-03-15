Mexican border shootings close US crossing after capo arrest

  • March 15 2022 09:18:00

Mexican border shootings close US crossing after capo arrest

NUEVO LAREDO
Mexican border shootings close US crossing after capo arrest

Gunfire and burning vehicles in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo led U.S. officials to close the U.S. consulate there and briefly shut down close border crossings Monday.

The gunfire erupted late Sunday after the arrest of a leader of one faction of the Northeast Cartel, the successor group to the old Zetas Cartel, Mexico’s most bloodthirsty gang. Suspected cartel members opened fire and hijacked and burned vehicles, apparently in retaliation for the arrest.

U.S Customs and Border Protection said that southbound traffic from Laredo, Texas, into Nuevo Laredo at the Juarez-Lincoln and Gateway to the Americas bridges was suspended, but re-opened early Monday morning.

The U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo was closed to the public, and existing appointments were to be rescheduled. There were reports the consulate building was hit by gunfire, but the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City did not immediately confirm that.

U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar said, “I have raised our grave concerns about these incidents and the safety and security of our employees directly with the government of Mexico.”

The arrested suspected was not identified by his full name, in keeping with Mexican law.

The Mexican army said he was the leader of cartel gunmen known as “The Troops of Hell.” They are an extremely violent and heavily-armed gang of hitmen.

The suspect’s nickname “The Egg” corresponds to Juan Gerardo Trevino, a nephew of imprisoned Zetas leader Miguel Angel Trevino.

The suspect, who reportedly had two illegal guns when he was detained, faces charges of extortion, homicide and terrorism in Mexico. He also is wanted for extradition to the U.S. on charges of conspiracy to traffic drugs and launder money.


WORLD Protester interrupts Russian TV news with anti-war poster

Protester interrupts Russian TV news with anti-war poster
MOST POPULAR

  1. Eastern village at 1,800-meter altitude ‘swallowed’ by snow

    Eastern village at 1,800-meter altitude ‘swallowed’ by snow

  2. Leaders of Turkey, Germany press for cease-fire in Ukraine

    Leaders of Turkey, Germany press for cease-fire in Ukraine

  3. Blasts rock Kyiv as talks with Russia to resume

    Blasts rock Kyiv as talks with Russia to resume

  4. Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv

    Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv

  5. Moscow threatens Western companies with arrests, seizures: report

    Moscow threatens Western companies with arrests, seizures: report
Recommended
Protester interrupts Russian TV news with anti-war poster

Protester interrupts Russian TV news with anti-war poster
India court upholds ban on hijab in schools and colleges

India court upholds ban on hijab in schools and colleges
Blasts rock Kyiv as talks with Russia to resume

Blasts rock Kyiv as talks with Russia to resume
Iran’s FM set to hold talks on nuclear deal in Moscow

Iran’s FM set to hold talks on nuclear deal in Moscow
Chinese cities and factories lock down as outbreak spreads

Chinese cities and factories lock down as outbreak spreads
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine

Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
WORLD Protester interrupts Russian TV news with anti-war poster

Protester interrupts Russian TV news with anti-war poster

A dissenting employee entered the studio Monday during Russia’s most-watched evening news broadcast, holding up a poster saying "No War" and condemning Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.

ECONOMY Turkish trade delegation to hold meetings in US

Turkish trade delegation to hold meetings in US

A delegation including senior presidential advisers, executives of the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM) and several businesspeople has started a trade diplomacy tour in New York and Washington D.C.

ECONOMY Turkey to offer subsidies to cruise ships to prop up tourism

Turkey to offer subsidies to cruise ships to prop up tourism

Turkey will offer subsidies to A-group tourism operators of cruise ships bringing foreign tourists into the country in a bid to bolster visitor numbers which have fallen sharply due to a series of bomb attacks of 2016.