Heavy rain hits Istanbul, other provinces

ISTANBUL
State meteorologists have issued a warning as a weather forecast report predicts heavy rainfall to sweep across Türkiye's provinces in the coming days, following the warning heavy rain hit Istanbul, with streets flooded with rainfall. 

The Turkish State Meteorological Service's latest five-day forecast anticipates the onset of heavy rains, starting in the western and northern provinces, including Istanbul, on Sept. 29.

Meteorologists caution that the heavy rain will extend to Thrace provinces and some southern regions on the subsequent days, potentially leading to sudden downpours.

The forecast suggests that nearly the entire country, with the exception of a few northwestern provinces, will experience rainy conditions on Oct. 1. The rain is expected to gradually taper off at the beginning of the week, particularly in the Aegean region and inner cities.

With the precipitation, a 3 to 5-degree Celsius drop in air temperature is anticipated in western areas, while minimal temperature changes are expected in other regions. Istanbul residents can anticipate temperatures to hover around seasonal norms or remain 1 to 3-degrees below them until the end of the first week of October.

Meteorologists have issued a cautionary advisory, urging citizens to remain vigilant against adverse weather conditions, including sudden floods, lightning and strong winds that may accompany the heavy rainfall.

Recent heavy rainfalls in various regions of the country have already disrupted daily life. In Istanbul, the rain paralyzed the city as the streets were flooded. In the western province of Aydın's Kuşadası district, heavy rain lasting for just 10 minutes transformed roads into lakes, causing significant difficulties for drivers.

Particularly affected were the roads in the Türkmen neighborhood and along the coastal strip.

Municipal teams have initiated efforts to address the road-related issues that emerged after the intense rainfall.

In nearby Çanakkale province's Lapseki district, floods occurred due to the sudden downpour. The water level of Kocabaş stream rose significantly, and an unused fishing boat sank in the Çınarlıdere stream. The heavy rain turned streets into temporary waterways, impeding vehicle movement.

