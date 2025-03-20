Meta to launch generative AI assistant in European Union

Meta to launch generative AI assistant in European Union

NEW YORK
Meta to launch generative AI assistant in European Union

Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta said on Thursday it would launch its generative artificial intelligence assistant Meta AI in the European Union from "this week," more than a year after the service's U.S. release.

"It's taken longer than we would have liked to get our AI technology into the hands of people in Europe as we continue to navigate its complex regulatory system - but we're glad we're finally here," the company said in a statement.

"Starting this week, Meta AI will begin rolling out across 41 European countries."

Meta AI was first unveiled for the U.S. in September 2023, then rolled out across all the group's applications in April 2024.

Although image generation is available in the US., in the EU the generative AI tool will craft text-only responses to users' questions.

Meta AI can also draw on web search for its answers.

The company said the bot's inclusion in conversations could help "deep dive on topics of interest, or get help with a 'how-to' or a problem that needs solving" such as planning a trip.

Until now, the company had held off on introducing its AI in the bloc, saying it was unclear how authorities might interpret overlapping rules on data protection, AI and digital markets.

AI is an overriding priority for Meta as for other Silicon Valley giants.

The group plans to invest $60-65 billion this year, with much of the cash going into data centres, servers and network infrastructure necessary to develop AI models.

For now, Meta claims around 700 million monthly active users for its AI assistant -- still somewhat shy of the one billion Zuckerberg said was needed to secure "a durable long-term advantage."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Yerlikaya condemns call for street protests amid İmamoğlu detention tensions

Yerlikaya condemns call for street protests amid İmamoğlu detention tensions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Yerlikaya condemns call for street protests amid İmamoğlu detention tensions

    Yerlikaya condemns call for street protests amid İmamoğlu detention tensions

  2. İmamoğlu’s future uncertain as detention hits third day

    İmamoğlu’s future uncertain as detention hits third day

  3. 100th anniversary of Türkiye-Japan ties crowned with record exports

    100th anniversary of Türkiye-Japan ties crowned with record exports

  4. Israel’s war crimes in Gaza will face judgment: Erdoğan

    Israel’s war crimes in Gaza will face judgment: Erdoğan

  5. US presses Israel for 'full accountability' in killing of Turkish-American activist

    US presses Israel for 'full accountability' in killing of Turkish-American activist
Recommended
Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent

Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent
EU says delaying tariffs on US goods two weeks to mid-April

EU says delaying tariffs on US goods two weeks to mid-April
Bank of England warns on economic uncertainty as rate held

Bank of England warns on 'economic uncertainty' as rate held
Central Bank to start lira-settled FX forward sales transactions

Central Bank to start lira-settled FX forward sales transactions
Foreign carmaker may announce investment this month: Minister

Foreign carmaker may announce investment this month: Minister
US urges Iraq to resume oil exports via Turkish pipeline

US urges Iraq to resume oil exports via Turkish pipeline
Türkiye seeks new energy partnerships with Turkmenistan

Türkiye seeks new energy partnerships with Turkmenistan
WORLD US presses Israel for full accountability in killing of Turkish-American activist

US presses Israel for 'full accountability' in killing of Turkish-American activist

The U.S. continues to press Israel for answers and "full accountability" on the killing of Turkish American activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi in the occupied West Bank last September, a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu on Thursday.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent

Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent

In an interim meeting convened to address recent financial market developments, the Central Bank hiked the overnight lending rate to 46 percent on March 20.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿