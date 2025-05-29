Mersin unveils historic Cilicia Trail

MERSİN

In Türkiye’s south, the Mersin Municipality has unveiled a major tourism and cultural heritage project, the 550-kilometer-long Cilicia Trail, which stretches from Tarsus to Yeşilovacık and invites nature and history enthusiasts to explore the ancient geography of the Cilician region.

The trail, which recently opened to hikers, takes visitors along ancient caravan routes and traditional Yörük migration paths. Descending from mountain heights to the azure Mediterranean coast, the route features breathtaking views where green meets blue across a landscape rich in history.

Divided into four main sections — the Silk Road Route, Taurus Route, Olba Route and Aphrodite Route — the trail comprises a total of 38 stages.

Internationally standardized signage and information panels have been installed along the way to ensure a safe and informed hiking experience. With trail lengths ranging between 7 and 27 kilometers, each stage offers varying levels of difficulty and unique historical value.

Eylem Erem, director of the Tourism and Promotion Department, shared that the project was implemented in cooperation with Mersin Governor’s Office and the Cilicia Trail Preservation Association.

“Cilicia is the ancient name of this region. The project aims to promote the social and cultural richness of Mersin through nature and sports tourism, attracting both local and international visitors,” she said.

According to Eren, over 500 directional and location signs have been placed to assist hikers, and internationally recognized red-and-white waymarks have been used to prevent disorientation.

Detailed information, including trail features, historical relevance and difficulty levels, is available on the official website kilikyayolu.mersin.bel.tr, where visitors can also explore virtual tours of the routes.

Project Coordinator Ahmet Tarakçı noted that the trail was developed over a span of five and a half years.

“Mersin is like an open-air museum,” Tarakçı said. “This trail was designed to showcase the natural beauty, mountain grandeur and village charm of our region. From the high altitudes of the Taurus Mountains down to the sea-level Aphrodisias areas, hikers will pass through remarkable locations, including five major canyons: Kenzin Pass, Hell Creek, Devil’s Creek, Kubat Canyon and Değnek Canyon.”

Tarakçı also highlighted that the route includes access to nearly nine ancient castles, with up to fifteen visible if hikers venture slightly off the main path.

“There are sections suitable for hiking both in summer and winter. Especially in the Taurus region, hiking is possible from May to December. In winter, proper gear is essential,” he added.