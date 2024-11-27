Merkel’s memoir reveals refugee crisis diplomacy, controversial Istanbul visit

ISTANBUL

In her newly released memoir, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel reflects on Türkiye's role in the 2015 European refugee crisis, recounting a controversial visit to Istanbul and the fallout it caused in Germany.

Merkel, who served as Germany's chancellor for an uninterrupted 16 years from 2005 to 2021, published her 736-page autobiography, “Freedom: Memoirs 1954–2021," on Oct. 26.

The book sheds light on the migrant influx of 2015 and her consequential meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul, which triggered backlash from both German politicians and the public.

A particular point of contention was a photograph of Merkel seated on an opulent, gold-gilded chair next to Erdoğan at Istanbul’s Yıldız Palace.

"My visit to Istanbul was fiercely criticized. The reason? Two chairs — or rather, ‘thrones,’ golden-colored armchairs. I sat on one, and Erdoğan on the other," Merkel wrote.

"It was alleged that I had cowered before Erdoğan in his palace like a supplicant and that I would even kneel down in front of him for an understating on the issue."

The timing of her visit, two weeks before Türkiye’s parliamentary elections, also drew accusations, she said.

"Türkiye had an indispensable role to play if Europe was to surmount this [refugee crisis] challenge," Merkel noted.

"I perceived Erdoğan not only as pivotal to migration policy but as a politician capable of wielding influence across the entire political spectrum."

Merkel also described Erdoğan as courteous when agreements were reached, often addressing her as "Dear friend."

The memoir also captures Merkel's impressions of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump during his first tenure.

Merkel observed that Trump was "plainly captivated" by Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I gained the impression that Trump was drawn to autocratic and authoritarian leaders," she revealed, admitting that her attempt to interact with Trump "as though he were completely normal" had been a misstep.

As part of her memoir’s promotional tour, Merkel is slated to participate in an event on Dec. 2 in Washington, alongside former U.S. President Barack Obama.