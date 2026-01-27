'Mercy' debuts atop US box office, dislodging 'Avatar'

'Mercy' debuts atop US box office, dislodging 'Avatar'

LOS ANGELES
Mercy debuts atop US box office, dislodging Avatar

Sci-fi thriller "Mercy" starring Chris Pratt debuted atop the North American box office with $11 million in ticket sales, ending the five-week reign of "Avatar: Fire and Ash," industry estimates showed on Jan. 25.

Pratt plays a man on trial for murdering his wife in the Amazon MGM Studios film, with his fate in the hands of an artificial intelligence judge.

The brutal winter storm hitting a large swath of the United States cut into the weekend totals, according to David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

"Considering the extreme weather that's closing theaters across two-thirds of the US and keeping people home, it's a very good opening," Gross said of "Mercy."

"The final numbers may be lower on Monday after we see the effects of the cold and snow."

"Avatar: Fire and Ash," the third installment in James Cameron's blockbuster fantasy series, came in second in the United States and Canada with another $7 million, Exhibitor Relations said.

That puts its domestic box office haul at $378.5 million, with an additional $1 billion overseas, according to Box Office Mojo.

Disney's Oscar-nominated animated film "Zootopia 2" churned along, remaining in third place at $5.7 million and crossing the $400 million mark in the US and Canada.

In fourth place at $4.2 million was Lionsgate's "The Housemaid," an adaptation of Freida McFadden's best-selling novel about a young woman who is hired by a wealthy couple with dark secrets.

In fifth place was "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," the fourth installment in the zombie horror series, at $3.6 million.

Rounding out the top 10 are: "Marty Supreme" ($3.5 million), "Return to Silent Hill" ($3.3 million), "Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" ($2 million in re-release), "Hamnet" ($2 million) and "Primate" ($1.6 million).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye embarks on 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition

Türkiye embarks on 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye embarks on 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition

    Türkiye embarks on 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition

  2. Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

    Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

  3. UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks

    UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks

  4. Erdoğan calls for end to past 'mistakes' as Syria rebuilds

    Erdoğan calls for end to past 'mistakes' as Syria rebuilds

  5. Istanbul court opens trial of seven CHP mayors

    Istanbul court opens trial of seven CHP mayors
Recommended
Altınbeşik Cave walkway to be protected with steel mesh

Altınbeşik Cave walkway to be protected with steel mesh
‘Whistling Memory’ exhibition opens at Yapı Kredi Museum

‘Whistling Memory’ exhibition opens at Yapı Kredi Museum
Robbie Williams tops Beatles with record UK number one albums

Robbie Williams tops Beatles with record UK number one albums
Hidden oracle of Apollo awaits restoration

Hidden oracle of Apollo awaits restoration
The last 2 pandas in Japan leave for China as ties are strained

The last 2 pandas in Japan leave for China as ties are strained
Syrian refugee tale wows Sundance

Syrian refugee tale wows Sundance
WORLD Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

Russia has begun pulling its forces out of Qamishli Airport in northeastern Syria, a move that could mark the end of its military presence in the region, several reports said on Jan. 26, citing sources.
ECONOMY EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of up to 60 million euros to Yayla Agro Gıda, one of Türkiye’s leading food producers, to support the company’s green and inclusive roadmap at its newly opened facility in the Central Anatolian province of Niğde.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿