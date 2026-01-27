'Mercy' debuts atop US box office, dislodging 'Avatar'

LOS ANGELES

Sci-fi thriller "Mercy" starring Chris Pratt debuted atop the North American box office with $11 million in ticket sales, ending the five-week reign of "Avatar: Fire and Ash," industry estimates showed on Jan. 25.

Pratt plays a man on trial for murdering his wife in the Amazon MGM Studios film, with his fate in the hands of an artificial intelligence judge.

The brutal winter storm hitting a large swath of the United States cut into the weekend totals, according to David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

"Considering the extreme weather that's closing theaters across two-thirds of the US and keeping people home, it's a very good opening," Gross said of "Mercy."

"The final numbers may be lower on Monday after we see the effects of the cold and snow."

"Avatar: Fire and Ash," the third installment in James Cameron's blockbuster fantasy series, came in second in the United States and Canada with another $7 million, Exhibitor Relations said.

That puts its domestic box office haul at $378.5 million, with an additional $1 billion overseas, according to Box Office Mojo.

Disney's Oscar-nominated animated film "Zootopia 2" churned along, remaining in third place at $5.7 million and crossing the $400 million mark in the US and Canada.

In fourth place at $4.2 million was Lionsgate's "The Housemaid," an adaptation of Freida McFadden's best-selling novel about a young woman who is hired by a wealthy couple with dark secrets.

In fifth place was "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," the fourth installment in the zombie horror series, at $3.6 million.

Rounding out the top 10 are: "Marty Supreme" ($3.5 million), "Return to Silent Hill" ($3.3 million), "Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" ($2 million in re-release), "Hamnet" ($2 million) and "Primate" ($1.6 million).