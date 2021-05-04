‘Meow’ sounds from mobile phone help save stranded kittens

BOLU

A group of stranded kittens was rescued on May 3 from a rooftop in Turkey using an unconventional method of playing recorded cat sounds on a mobile phone to lure the kittens to come out.

The incident took place in Tabaklar in the northwestern province of Bolu when bystanders realized that three kittens were trapped on a rooftop and called local firefighters for help.

Unable to reach the tiny trio, one of the firefighters decided to play a video on his smartphone in which cats were meowing loudly.

Luckily the kittens, drawn by the feline sounds, moved close enough to come into the firefighter’s reach, and he was able to rescue all three.

During the rescue operation, the mother cat moved worriedly around the firefighters until she finally got her offspring back.

Cats in Turkey are famous for their numbers and their friendly nature, and it is possible to see hundreds of them while strolling along the streets.

One of the reasons why citizens most often call the local emergency authorities is to rescue cats who often get stuck in some of the oddest places.