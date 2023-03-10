Men behind Oscar timer to make tough calls

Men behind Oscar timer to make tough calls

LOS ANGELES
Men behind Oscar timer to make tough calls

Grateful Academy Award recipients will once again be battling the clock on Sunday night as they give their acceptance speeches. And the men behind that timer – and the inevitable music that follows when it reaches zero – are prepared to make some tough calls.

Ahead of the Oscars, executive producers and showrunners Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss said in an interview with CNN that trying to control the length of thank you speeches is a responsibility they take seriously.

“If you are giving a heartfelt, well-meaning speech, you will not get cut off,” Kirshner said. “If you start reading off your grocery list of what you need to do tomorrow, probably the music’s gonna come in.”

He likened himself and Weiss to a “coach and a quarterback,” saying that they “are on headsets all night, we kind of have a feel.” The pair have worked together for two decades, helming various big-tickets events between the two of them – from the Super Bowl Halftime show, to the Tonys, to past Academy Awards shows.

There are times, of course, when even the music can’t stop a winner from trying to make the most of their moment. On those instances, Kirshner said he has strong feelings.

“To be honest, it’s kind of rude to the people that come after,” he said. “We’re all professionals trying to do our job.” He added: “We’re not trying to be rude.”

The battle over time on the awards stage is nothing new, but the ire has seemed louder than usual at times. At the Golden Globes in January, pianist Chloe Flower received backlash online – and even from award recipients – for playing the piano when she was instructed to. She clarified on Twitter, “I would never play piano over people’s speeches!! I’m only playing when you see me on camera!”

At the Oscars, Weiss said, a countdown clock helps winners keep track of time, and when it is up, words appear on the teleprompter asking them to “Please wrap it up.” That’s when other measures need to be taken.

“Nobody – to say it clearly – wants to play music,” he said. “We hope that everyone respects [the time allotted], and if everybody does, there’s no music playing.”

Hollywood,

TÜRKIYE EU’s donors’ conference for Türkiye, Syria postponed to March 20

EU’s donors’ conference for Türkiye, Syria postponed to March 20
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU’s donors’ conference for Türkiye, Syria postponed to March 20

    EU’s donors’ conference for Türkiye, Syria postponed to March 20

  2. CHP leader to visit HDP to ask for support for presidential bid

    CHP leader to visit HDP to ask for support for presidential bid

  3. China's Xi awarded 3rd term as president, extending rule

    China's Xi awarded 3rd term as president, extending rule

  4. Multiple dead in Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Germany

    Multiple dead in Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Germany

  5. Türkiye says steps by Finland, Sweden not enough

    Türkiye says steps by Finland, Sweden not enough
Recommended
Antarctic sea ice cover at record low

Antarctic sea ice cover at record low
Lee, Wong heirs talk legacy, roles for Asians

Lee, Wong heirs talk legacy, roles for Asians
Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in Denmark

Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in Denmark
Harry & Meghan’s daughter christened, to use royal title

Harry & Meghan’s daughter christened, to use royal title
Hollywood’s maestro goes for more Oscars history

Hollywood’s maestro goes for more Oscars history
Turkish actress wins Europe court case

Turkish actress wins Europe court case
WORLD Chinas Xi awarded 3rd term as president, extending rule

China's Xi awarded 3rd term as president, extending rule

Chinese leader Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as president Friday, putting him on track to stay in power for life at a time of severe economic challenges and rising tensions with the U.S. and others.
ECONOMY US ‘to be global leader’ in energy transition

US ‘to be global leader’ in energy transition

Pointing to key Biden administration policies to mitigate climate change, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm promised on March 8 that the United States would lead global energy transition.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.