Meghan unveils new lifestyles brand As Ever

Meghan unveils new lifestyles brand As Ever

MONTECITO, Calif.
Meghan unveils new lifestyles brand As Ever

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has rebranded her fledgling company to As Ever just weeks after restarting her social media life under a new handle on Instagram.

Meghan teased American Riviera Orchard last year with jars of preserves. The new company has a fresh website she unveiled on Feb. 16 with a rare photo of three-year-old Lilibet, her youngest child with Prince Harry.

Lilibet is seen frolicking on a well-manicured lawn with her mother.

In a video posted to her new Instagram account, @Meghan, she said the name American Riviera, a moniker for her home turf near Santa Barbara, California, felt limiting in its support of locally grown and made products. She said she wants to include a wider range of goods under her new umbrella.

The news comes two weeks before the debut of “With Love, Meghan,” her lifestyles show on Netflix. Meghan said Netflix has come on board as a business partner as well. She called that development “huge.”

She said she chose the name As Ever in 2022. During her “Suits” years, she had a popular lifestyle blog, The Tig.

"As Ever essentially means as it’s always been and if you followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening. This is what I do and I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years. But now I can,” she said.

Last March, an account called American Riviera Orchard appeared on Instagram, saying it was created by Meghan. The unverified account included photos of a logo and link to a website to join a waitlist to learn more details.

Documents filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office registered the American Riviera Orchard name and sought trademark protection for a variety of goods and services. Those include textiles, cutlery, “jellies, jams; marmalades” and assorted food spreads. It also said the brand might feature “coffee services in the nature of tableware; tea services in the nature of tableware; serving ware for serving food and drinks; decanters” and other beverage ware.

Meghan Markle,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of Gazan woman not hostage Shiri Bibas

Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

    Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

  2. Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

    Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

  3. IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

    IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

  4. Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

    Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

  5. Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief

    Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief
Recommended
İzmir’s historic factory transformed into cultural hub

İzmir’s historic factory transformed into cultural hub
‘100+2 Temporary Museum Exhibitions Project’ launched

‘100+2 Temporary Museum Exhibitions Project’ launched
The Netherlands to return artifacts to Nigeria looted during colonial times

The Netherlands to return artifacts to Nigeria looted during colonial times
Clues to ancient ironmaking discovered in Türkiye

Clues to ancient ironmaking discovered in Türkiye
Egypt unveils first ancient royal tomb since Tutankhamun

Egypt unveils first ancient royal tomb since Tutankhamun
Ne Zha 2 becomes highest-grossing animated film

'Ne Zha 2' becomes highest-grossing animated film
Revamped Finnish museum says Good Bye, Lenin

Revamped Finnish museum says 'Good Bye, Lenin!'
WORLD Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of Gazan woman not hostage Shiri Bibas

Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas on Friday of committing a "cruel and evil" violation of the Gaza ceasefire deal by failing to return the captive Shiri Bibas.
ECONOMY Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

New liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacities set to come online next year will provide significant advantages for gas-importing nations, including Türkiye, European countries, India and Japan, according to the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿