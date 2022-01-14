‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic

  • January 14 2022 07:00:00

‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic

ISTANBUL
‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic

National Geographic has turned the enormous relocation of Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines to Istanbul Airport in 2019 into a video-documentary production.

The documentary, called “Mega Relocation,” will be aired on the U.S.-based TV broadcaster in Jan. 16.

Turkish Airlines made its last flight in Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport on April 6, 2019, after the opening of the new Istanbul Airport.

The officials of the national flag carrier paused all flights for 12 hours and started moving all carriers, vehicles, and equipment to Istanbul Airport in a “mega relocation.”

With an operation conducted with some 5,000 workers and some 47,300 tons of materials, equivalent to some 33 football pitches, were transferred to Istanbul Airport from Atatürk Airport.

Some 12,000 parcel of materials were relocated with some 1,000 vehicles.

“This relocation was a milestone for not only us, but the global civil aviation, too,” İlker Aycı, the chairman of Turkish Airlines, said on Jan. 12.

“We know that this relocation was going to be a guide to the future, that’s why we cooperated with National Geographic to film it,” he noted and added: “Now it is time to settle in front of the screen and watch the story of pride.”

With the world’s fourth largest flight network, Turkish Airlines flies to 315 international destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas, making it the largest mainline carrier in the world by number of passenger destinations.

ARTS & LIFE Coachella to bring stars on stage despite Omicron

Coachella to bring stars on stage despite Omicron
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eases PCR test requirements

    Turkey eases PCR test requirements

  2. EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdoğan

    EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdoğan

  3. Ankara ‘regrets baseless’ remarks by Greek president on Turkey’s history: Ministry

    Ankara ‘regrets baseless’ remarks by Greek president on Turkey’s history: Ministry

  4. Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman

    Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman

  5. Turkey plans mass production of light attack aircraft Hürjet

    Turkey plans mass production of light attack aircraft Hürjet
Recommended
Sperms can not be stolen, rules judge in paternity case

Sperms can not be stolen, rules judge in paternity case
‘Democracy Museum’ dedicated to former premier to be opened on Jan 15

‘Democracy Museum’ dedicated to former premier to be opened on Jan 15
Turkey, Armenia launch normalization talks in Moscow

Turkey, Armenia launch normalization talks in Moscow
Over 12,000 ‘dangerous dogs’ registered across Turkey

Over 12,000 ‘dangerous dogs’ registered across Turkey
53 out of 81 provinces witness snowfall

53 out of 81 provinces witness snowfall
EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdoğan

EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdoğan
WORLD China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

Just weeks before hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is battling multiple coronavirus outbreaks in half a dozen cities, with the one closest to the capital driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
ECONOMY Turkey revises special tax brackets for cars

Turkey revises special tax brackets for cars

The number of special consumption tax (SCT) bands for automobiles with an engine displacement of below 1,600 cubic centimeters (cc) has been increased from three to five, lowering tax base limits for some locally-produced car models.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe on Jan. 12 turned to its former manager Ismail Kartal to head the Istanbul side for a second time.