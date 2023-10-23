Medusa Mosaic to be shielded for winter protection

Medusa Mosaic to be shielded for winter protection

BURDUR
Medusa Mosaic to be shielded for winter protection

Teams will cover a 2,000-year-old mosaic of the snake-haired Greek mythological monster Medusa in the southwestern province of Burdur to protect the ancient work from the harsh winter conditions.

Located around 100 kilometers outside Burdur city center, the Medusa mosaic is at the heart of the Odeon, an ancient concert hall, in the ancient city of Kibyra.

With the Kibyra Ancient City, listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Temporary List, continuing to be a popular destination for visitors this year, during the first nine months of this year, approximately 19,000 people visited the city, and the Medusa mosaic drew the most attention.

In a bid to ensure the Medusa mosaic remains unaffected by the winter conditions, it will once again be placed under protection. The mosaic, which is unveiled for public viewing every May, will be covered on Nov. 15.

"The Medusa is the only known mosaic from antiquity which has reached us through the technique of Opus Sectile, involving the assembly of colorful thin marble plates cut in various geometric shapes and sizes. This is why, for the purpose of preservation, the Medusa mosaic is annually covered for a specified period,” said academic Şükrü Özüdoğru from Mehmet Akif Ersoy University’s Archeology Department.

museum,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sunak nears first anniversary as UK PM with little to celebrate

Sunak nears first anniversary as UK PM with little to celebrate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sunak nears first anniversary as UK PM with little to celebrate

    Sunak nears first anniversary as UK PM with little to celebrate

  2. Roche to pay $7.1 bn for Telavant Holdings

    Roche to pay $7.1 bn for Telavant Holdings

  3. Argentine economy minister has surprise win over populist

    Argentine economy minister has surprise win over populist

  4. Second aid convoy reaches Gaza as Israel attacks targets in Syria, West Bank

    Second aid convoy reaches Gaza as Israel attacks targets in Syria, West Bank

  5. Blinken says US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets

    Blinken says US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets
Recommended
Manavgat reforestation efforts ‘lack measure for next fires’

Manavgat reforestation efforts ‘lack measure for next fires’
Influencer allegedly defrauds over 80 people, flees abroad

Influencer allegedly defrauds over 80 people, flees abroad
Turkish surgeon’s sternum method gets recognition

Turkish surgeon’s sternum method gets recognition
Historical trench unearthed in Denizli’s Tripolis

Historical trench unearthed in Denizli’s Tripolis
İzmir’s Şirince named among world’s best tourism villages

İzmir’s Şirince named among world’s best tourism villages
15 shipwrecks unearthed in Med Sea

15 shipwrecks unearthed in Med Sea
WORLD Sunak nears first anniversary as UK PM with little to celebrate

Sunak nears first anniversary as UK PM with little to celebrate

A first anniversary in office is normally a moment for a leader to celebrate, but Britain's Rishi Sunak hits the milestone this week with a mountain to climb to retain power in a general election expected next year.
ECONOMY Roche to pay $7.1 bn for Telavant Holdings

Roche to pay $7.1 bn for Telavant Holdings

Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche said Monday it will pay $7.1 billion to buy Telavant Holdings, a group developing new treatments for inflammatory bowel diseases.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.