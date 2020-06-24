Measures aim to revive tourism sector

  • June 24 2020 14:07:00

Measures aim to revive tourism sector

ANTALYA
Measures aim to revive tourism sector

In normal times, tourists must rise at dawn to secure a free sunbed on the beach in Antalya, a popular holiday resort in southern Turkey.

Today even after a lie in, the best locations are still available.

As elsewhere, the coronavirus pandemic has hammered the tourism industry, a vital Turkish economic sector that welcomed a record 50 million foreign visitors last year.

But with the lifting of restrictions around the world including the gradual opening of airline connections, Turkey is trying to lure tourists to save what it can of the summer season.

At a luxury hotel on the Mediterranean coast, floor markings invite customers to respect social distancing, disinfectant gels are placed at the entrance to elevators and restaurants and all staff wear protective face masks, AFP journalists saw on a press trip organized by the Turkish tourism ministry.

Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy last week unveiled the “safe tourism” certificate, awarded on the basis of 132 criteria to hotels and restaurants able to accommodate customers in proper sanitary conditions.

About 500 establishments have received that label and authorities hope to quadruple the figure in the coming month.
To earn the tourism ministry’s label, hotels must also set up a separate section to isolate tourists who test positive for Covid-19.

“We had to reconfigure our establishments. Despite these additional expenses, we will not increase prices,” said Sururi Çorabatır, president of the Federation of Turkish Hoteliers.

The government has also introduced a health insurance scheme $36 worth covering hospital expenses for COVID-19 patients. Travelers can sign up on arrival.
The stakes are high: From hoteliers to restaurateurs, along with farmers who sell their products in the region, the pandemic has upended the lives of all those who live off tourism in Antalya.

The area nicknamed “Las Vegas without a casino” for its luxury resort hotels looks like a ghost town. Except for some pharmacies, all shops and restaurants are shut.

“In 2019, we received 35 million passengers, including 15 million from abroad. Since the beginning of the year, the total number is less than a million,” said Deniz Varol, director general of Antalya airport.

In the airport, thermal cameras take passengers’ temperatures, a quarantine room has been set up and a center able to carry out 20,000 tests a day has opened.

Will the measures taken be enough to convince foreign tourists to visit?

Much will depend on negotiations with their home countries including Germany which has placed Turkey on a list of destinations it considers “coronavirus risk areas,” and Russia, one of the most infected countries in the world.

Turkey sends data on virus cases in its coastal resorts to Germany daily, and invited a Russian delegation to observe measures taken by hotels.

MOST POPULAR

  1. One dead due to heavy rain in Istanbul

    One dead due to heavy rain in Istanbul

  2. İzmir mayor draws reaction after remarks on city ‘flag, currency’ 

    İzmir mayor draws reaction after remarks on city ‘flag, currency’ 

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,001 as daily cases increase by 1,268

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,001 as daily cases increase by 1,268

  4. Bar associations arrive in Ankara after police intervention 

    Bar associations arrive in Ankara after police intervention 

  5. Top Turkish, US officials speak over phone, discuss Libya

    Top Turkish, US officials speak over phone, discuss Libya
Recommended
Turkish tourism facilities safest among European ones: Minister

Turkish tourism facilities safest among European ones: Minister
Main opposition CHP to hold general convention on July 25-26

Main opposition CHP to hold general convention on July 25-26
One in three Turks die due to circulatory system diseases: Report

One in three Turks die due to circulatory system diseases: Report
MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court’s ruling on jailed HDP politician Demirtaş

MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court’s ruling on jailed HDP politician Demirtaş
Coronavirus cost Istanbul 5 billion liras, says mayor

Coronavirus cost Istanbul 5 billion liras, says mayor
New body set up to fact-check information in virus struggle

New body set up to fact-check information in virus struggle
WORLD French ’Black Code’ author’s statue defaced in Paris

French ’Black Code’ author’s statue defaced in Paris

The statue of Jean-Baptiste Colbert, the man behind a legal decree that defined the conditions of slavery in the French colonies, was defaced with red paint in Paris on June 23. 
ECONOMY Borsa Istanbul among few to regain 2020 losses: Minister

Borsa Istanbul among few to regain 2020 losses: Minister

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul is one of the world's few exchanges that has recovered the losses incurred in 2020 caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, said the country's treasury and finance minister.
SPORTS Coach Obradovic leaves Fenerbahçe for ‘one-year timeout’

Coach Obradovic leaves Fenerbahçe for ‘one-year timeout’

Legendary basketball coach Zeljko Obradovic and Istanbul club Fenerbahçe Beko have parted ways after the coach said he decided to “take a timeout for one year.”