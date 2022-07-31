McKeon, New Zealand cyclists dazzle at Commonwealths

BIRMINGHAM
Emma McKeon needs just one more title to break the record for most Australian Commonwealth Games golds after yet another win in the pool on July 30 as New Zealand dominated on the cycling track.

McKeon, 28, swam the anchor leg as Australia won the women’s 4x100 meters relay to put her alongside Ian Thorpe, Susie O’Neill and Leisel Jones on 10 gold medals.

“It’s nice to do that 10th one in a relay,” she told Australia’s Channel 7.

“It’s kind of all a bit of a blur, I guess. It’s been over a long time. I mean my first one was 2014 and I was so young.”

Scotland’s Duncan Scott avenged his Olympic defeat at the hands of his friend Tom Dean.

Scott beat England’s Dean in a thrilling men’s 200m freestyle duel, pulling away from the Olympic champion in the final 50m to win in a time of 1min 45.02sec.

The 25-year-old returned to the pool to take bronze in the 400m individual medley behind New Zealand gold medalist Lewis Clareburt, who won in a time of 4:08.70.

South Africa’s Lara van Niekerk won the women’s 50m freestyle while compatriot Pieter Coetze triumphed in the men’s 100m backstroke.

New Zealand dominated the track cycling events at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London, winning three of the four titles on offer.

Aaron Gate won the men’s 4,000-metre pursuit, with compatriot Tom Sexton taking silver.

Bryony Botha won the women’s 3,000m individual pursuit and Ellesse Andrews took gold in the women’s sprint, beating Canada’s Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell.

For both Gate and Andrews it was their second gold of the Games.

“My grandma and my grandad love coming to watch racing,” said Andrews. “This is my first elite result in front of them because they weren’t able to come to Tokyo [Olympics].

“To be able to go and give them a big cuddle afterwards, I can’t even explain how special that is.”

Pakistan military chief seeks US help on release of IMF loan

Pakistan military chief seeks US help on release of IMF loan
