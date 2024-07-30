McIntosh 'soaking up the moment' after first Olympic gold

McIntosh 'soaking up the moment' after first Olympic gold

PARIS
McIntosh soaking up the moment after first Olympic gold

Canada's Summer Mcintosh celebrates after winning the final of the women's 400m individual medley swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 29, 2024

Canadian prodigy Summer McIntosh said she was "soaking up the moment" after the 17-year-old swimmer won her first Olympic gold medal in style on July 29.

World record-holder McIntosh produced a dominant 400m medley swim in Paris, clocking the fourth-fastest time ever.

She powered to the wall in 4mins 27.71secs, outpacing American pair Katie Grimes (4:33.40) and Emma Weyant (4:34.93).

It was the Toronto swimmer's second Paris medal after pipping Katie Ledecky to win silver behind Australian star Ariarne Titmus in the 400m freestyle.

"I'm just trying to soak up the moment as much as possible because obviously these moments only come around every four years. So just trying to make Team Canada proud," she said.

McIntosh's journey to the top began at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she made her mark as a 14-year-old by coming fourth in the 200m freestyle behind winner Titmus.

Now at her second Games, she feels like a veteran and said her Japan experience helped her deal with the big occasions better.

"Every single time I get to race on the world stage I learn more and more about handling it, mentally and physically and emotionally, and trying not to get too high or too low, depending on my race results," she said.

Weyant praised the teenager for her composure and dedication.

"She set an impressive standard, for sure," said Weyant. "She is training with my old club team so she is in good hands. She continues to do impressive things."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

    Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

  2. Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

    Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

  3. Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

    Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

  4. Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

    Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

  5. Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

    Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack
Recommended
Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics
No Olympics is no problem for tennis players in Washington

No Olympics is no problem for tennis players in Washington
Olympic mens triathlon postponed due to Seine pollution

Olympic men's triathlon postponed due to Seine pollution
Turkish women claim comeback win against Dutch in Olympic opener

Turkish women claim comeback win against Dutch in Olympic opener
Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game
Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America
WORLD Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, escalating tensions in the Middle East and prompted heightened global concern.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

The Turkish team of Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan lost to Serbia in the 10m air pistol mixed team final on July 30 but won the country's first shooting medal in Olympic history.
﻿