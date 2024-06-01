Mayr Method shifts focus from ‘what we eat’ to ‘what we digest’

Ebru Erke - ALTAUSSEE

It is well known that our general state of health is directly linked to what we eat. Mayrlife has shifted the focus from "we are what we eat" to "we are what we digest," a concept that has gained global traction recently.

“You look very cheerful this evening, I hate to dampen your spirits, but unfortunately you haven't been able to switch to soup yet, and we'll be serving vegetable broth again,” says our elegant waiter dressed in traditional attire.

In ordinary circumstances, this news would have dismayed me: Vegetable broth for dinner, and at 5:30 p.m. no less. However, I find myself unperturbed, continuing my conversation with friends beside me. As my vegetable broth is brought to the table, I receive a gentle reminder: “Please keep your voices low, or better yet, refrain from speaking altogether if possible. Focus solely on the meal before you.”

The regulations in the Mayrlife dining hall are stringent — conversing or even using mobile phones is prohibited. There's a hush in the air, with an emphasis on savoring each bite slowly, chewing each morsel at least 30 times.

People from around the world, particularly those from the United States, flock to Mayrlife in the Austrian Alps to discover the art of consuming nutritious and delectable cuisine. Weight loss isn't solely about dietary restraint, a lesson reaffirmed during my recent stay at the Mayrlife Medical Health Resort.

I admire the techniques they employ. This marked my second visit, during which I endeavored to address not only my physical but also psychological propensity for overeating. For the first time in my life, I underwent hypnotherapy, delving into the hidden motivations behind my clandestine indulgence in sweets until I succumbed to bingeing.

Before meeting Psychotherapist Immanuel Fruhmann, a member of the medical team at Mayrlife, I had been self-diagnosing. What I mean to convey is that at this facility, they address both your physical and emotional well-being. Following an extensive dialogue session spanning several hours, we crafted a vertical and horizontal behavior chart, along with an analysis of basic needs.

We delved into my habits, shaping my identity and emerged addressing my fears. As a result, I confronted the "conditioned responses" that my delusions had brought me. Understanding these psychological underpinnings not only led me to confront my covert eating habits earnestly for the first time, but also helped me develop a healthier relationship with food.

The nutrition and wellness regimen, known as the Mayr Method, was pioneered by Dr. Franz Mayr in the 1930s. Dr. Mayr identified the direct correlation between "our digestive system and our general state of health" and devised remedies accordingly.

Presently, this approach endures in its modernized form. It encompasses comprehensive health management, emphasizing that one's health is not solely determined by what is eaten, but by what is effectively digested. In the contemporary Mayr medicine, the focus lies on the intestines as the primary origin of modern ailments, positing that cleansing and rejuvenating the intestines are essential for healing.

Visitors to this facility receive a diet tailored to promote gut health, with each day meticulously scheduled in advance to include a regimen of medical supplements, hypoxia exercises (oxygen intake), massages and regular physical activity. What sets Mayrlife apart from its counterparts is its emphasis on fostering nutritional awareness and habits that can be sustained throughout your life.

Many common issues such as persistent fatigue, sudden stomach bloating or uncontrollable cravings, stem from a lack of understanding of our own bodies. That's why all treatments here are tailor-made. Following a thorough body analysis, including blood and urine tests, specific food intolerances are identified. The subsequent approach feels transformative, akin to wielding a magic wand.

Here, your day begins with an early morning regimen including magnesium citrate, which acts as a stimulant for the intestines, and a blend of plant essential oils held in the mouth for five minutes to prime the digestive system for the day ahead. The remainder of the day unfolds swiftly, mostly in a bathrobe, navigating through a series of medical consultations and activities.

A notable component is a base powder consumed between meals, which serves to curb stomach acidity, balance the body's pH levels and eliminate excess acid. A key tenet of Mayrlife is maintaining an alkaline state within the body.

When talking about such establishments, the foremost concern for most people is the duration of hunger they might endure. Yet, here, you're free to indulge in as much of the meal provided as you desire. While the portions may not be extravagant, they somehow prove to be sufficient. However, any subsequent servings must be from the same dish to aid digestion.

For breakfast and lunch, you select from five options offered, with accompaniments such as buckwheat bread, puffed rice or boiled potatoes, depending on your nutritional plan. In the evenings, the choices typically include vegetable broth or a vegetable soup made from vegetable broth and potatoes. Even though it may seem like you'll never get enough, you inevitably feel full after a while due to the use of tiny spoons.

Particularly at midday, the delight of the day often lies in the simple yet delicious chef-prepared dishes. In essence, you learn to appreciate the food provided with anticipation and enjoyment.

By the way, I'd like to emphasize a minor alteration in Mayrlife’s name. The clinic located in Altaussee, Austria, formerly known as Vivamayr and highly favored among health-conscious Turks, diverged from its counterpart some time ago and now operates under the name Mayrlife, integrating remarkable advancements.

It's noteworthy that you can now access your daily itineraries via the app, a feature I find quite appealing. As an addition, Mayrlife physicians will now offer consultations to their patients in Türkiye, a significant development in maintaining nutritional discipline with expert guidance.

Golden rules for eating

- Enjoy your meals and take your time, aiming to chew each mouthful 40 times. Chewing might initially seem challenging, but it's all about forming a habit. To help develop this habit, they suggest "chewing training" using hard buckwheat bread or vegetable chips during meals. Increased chewing breaks down food more effectively, exposing it to a greater number of digestive fluids, enzymes and stomach acid. This enhances the absorption of nutrient values by our bodies. Insufficient chewing can make even the healthiest foods indigestible, rendering them useless to our bodies and merely adding unnecessary calories.

- Refrain from drinking water 30 minutes before and after meals, as well as during meals, as excessive water intake during meals dilutes digestive fluids.

- Avoid consuming raw food after 4 p.m., as raw foods typically require extensive digestion, which can be taxing on our systems.

- Aim to consume clean and unprocessed foods

Gastronomical suggestions tailored for gut health

- Simplify your cooking by using fewer ingredients, especially if you experience bloating; consider using root fennel instead of onions.

- The leafy green parts of fennel root provide a delightful umami flavor, particularly suitable for vegetable dishes. After drying and grinding, use it as a seasoning for various vegetables and soups.

- Explore a variety of cold-pressed oil to drizzle over your dishes. In addition to olive oil, experiment with flaxseed oil and pumpkin seed oil, both rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

- Enhance your dishes with high-quality rock salt, renowned for its mineral content.

- Elevate your culinary creations with an abundance of microgreens and aromatic fresh herbs.

- Prioritize potatoes in your kitchen, opting for non-fried preparations. Soak peeled potatoes in water for 3-4 hours before using. Potatoes treat bacterial disorders in the large intestine.

- Give your stomach a break occasionally with a comforting evening soup. Try a flavorful potato-based chef soup: Simmer potatoes with lemongrass and turmeric until tender, then finish with a drizzle of cold-pressed oil for added satiety.

- When enjoying meat, reduce portion sizes by half and complement with root vegetable puree or green vegetables lightly sautéed in clarified butter.