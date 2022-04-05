Mayors must reach out to people: CHP leader

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on April 5 called on his party’s mayors to make necessary efforts to meet the needs of people in their region.

“Despite all the obstacles and pressures, our mayors are doing their work successfully. You will not complain; you will overcome obstacles and reach out to the public,” he said, speaking at the CHP’s parliamentary group meeting.

“Everyone’s assurance will be the mayor of that city. Not its governor, district governor, president, or minister, but our mayors,” he said.

The mayors can reach out to the public by cooperating with local headmen, Kılıçdaroğlu explained.

The CHP leader recalled his visits to various provinces of Turkey and said he came across people who were in economic difficulties and suffering from unemployment.

Vowing to find solutions to the problems of Turkey if his party comes to power in the next elections, Kılıçdaroğlu also promised to resolve the issue of unassigned teachers and health workers.

“I’m addressing teachers and health professionals who are waiting for assignments. It’s almost time. We will not leave anyone hungry and exposed. Everyone will have a job,” he said.

The CHP leader also said that his government would also ask for the account of illegal practices in the police department. “There are retired police officers among us. Don’t worry, whoever gives the illegal instructions in the police will be held accountable during our power,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

Kılıçdaroğlu also criticized the government’s management of the economy, referring to the recent inflation rates in Turkey.