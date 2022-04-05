Mayors must reach out to people: CHP leader

  • April 05 2022 17:43:00

Mayors must reach out to people: CHP leader

ANKARA
Mayors must reach out to people: CHP leader

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on April 5 called on his party’s mayors to make necessary efforts to meet the needs of people in their region.

“Despite all the obstacles and pressures, our mayors are doing their work successfully. You will not complain; you will overcome obstacles and reach out to the public,” he said, speaking at the CHP’s parliamentary group meeting.

“Everyone’s assurance will be the mayor of that city. Not its governor, district governor, president, or minister, but our mayors,” he said.

The mayors can reach out to the public by cooperating with local headmen, Kılıçdaroğlu explained.

The CHP leader recalled his visits to various provinces of Turkey and said he came across people who were in economic difficulties and suffering from unemployment.

Vowing to find solutions to the problems of Turkey if his party comes to power in the next elections, Kılıçdaroğlu also promised to resolve the issue of unassigned teachers and health workers.

“I’m addressing teachers and health professionals who are waiting for assignments. It’s almost time. We will not leave anyone hungry and exposed. Everyone will have a job,” he said.

The CHP leader also said that his government would also ask for the account of illegal practices in the police department. “There are retired police officers among us. Don’t worry, whoever gives the illegal instructions in the police will be held accountable during our power,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

Kılıçdaroğlu also criticized the government’s management of the economy, referring to the recent inflation rates in Turkey.

Politics,

TURKEY 3 PKK/YPG terrorists ‘neutralized’

3 PKK/YPG terrorists ‘neutralized’ 
MOST POPULAR

  1. Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

    Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

  2. THY to expand international network with new routes

    THY to expand international network with new routes

  3. Turkey, US launch strategic mechanism to boost ties

    Turkey, US launch strategic mechanism to boost ties

  4. Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

    Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

  5. Dissolution of parliament blow to Tunisian people: Erdoğan

    Dissolution of parliament blow to Tunisian people: Erdoğan
Recommended
3 PKK/YPG terrorists ‘neutralized’

3 PKK/YPG terrorists ‘neutralized’ 
Dissolution of parliament blow to Tunisian people: Erdoğan

Dissolution of parliament blow to Tunisian people: Erdoğan
Turkey, US launch strategic mechanism to boost ties

Turkey, US launch strategic mechanism to boost ties
Fairy chimneys of Çankırı await tourists

Fairy chimneys of Çankırı await tourists
Aesthetician asks compensation for wrong HIV positive tests

Aesthetician asks compensation for wrong HIV positive tests
Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables
WORLD Captagon trade spirals to top $5 billion in 2021: report

Captagon trade spirals to top $5 billion in 2021: report

Trade in the amphetamine-type stimulant captagon in the Middle East grew exponentially in 2021 to top $5 billion, posing an increasing health and security risk to the region, a report said.

ECONOMY Sri Lanka leader offers to share power as protests mount

Sri Lanka leader offers to share power as protests mount

Sri Lanka’s president offered to share power with the opposition yesterday as protests escalated across the country demanding his resignation over worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.