Mayor raises concern over soaring rent prices in Bodrum

MUĞLA

The mayor of tourism hotspot Bodrum, located in the southwestern province of Muğla, has raised his concerns against the soaring monthly rental prices, complaining that public employees or workers will run away from the district.



Due to the pandemic, the monthly rent prices rose 10 times in three years, with landlords asking 5,000 Turkish Liras ($548) for a 45-square-meter house.



“High demand for Bodrum surely satisfies us, but civil servants, workers, students, tourism workers, military officers and public employees have come under a turmoiling situation,” Ahmet Aras, the mayor of Bodrum, complained.



Public employees started asking for transfers to move to other provinces and some of the tourism workers, hotel employees and civil servants have already left the world-famous district.



“If these people can not earn and pay the rent, they will leave. The upcoming danger will surely affect the service in Bodrum,” Aras said.



“The authorities should construct public housings on the public properties to accommodate public workers,” he added.



“Amid the pandemic, people flocked to Bodrum, increasing in a price increase,” Musa Orman, a real estate agent, noted.