Mayor raises concern over soaring rent prices in Bodrum

  • October 15 2021 07:00:00

Mayor raises concern over soaring rent prices in Bodrum

MUĞLA
Mayor raises concern over soaring rent prices in Bodrum

The mayor of tourism hotspot Bodrum, located in the southwestern province of Muğla, has raised his concerns against the soaring monthly rental prices, complaining that public employees or workers will run away from the district.

Due to the pandemic, the monthly rent prices rose 10 times in three years, with landlords asking 5,000 Turkish Liras ($548) for a 45-square-meter house.

“High demand for Bodrum surely satisfies us, but civil servants, workers, students, tourism workers, military officers and public employees have come under a turmoiling situation,” Ahmet Aras, the mayor of Bodrum, complained.

Public employees started asking for transfers to move to other provinces and some of the tourism workers, hotel employees and civil servants have already left the world-famous district.

“If these people can not earn and pay the rent, they will leave. The upcoming danger will surely affect the service in Bodrum,” Aras said.

“The authorities should construct public housings on the public properties to accommodate public workers,” he added.

“Amid the pandemic, people flocked to Bodrum, increasing in a price increase,” Musa Orman, a real estate agent, noted.

Turkey, Economy,

TURKEY Turkey to conduct first ‘Climate Council’ in January: Minister

Turkey to conduct first ‘Climate Council’ in January: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

    History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

  2. Taliban pays first visit to Turkey after takeover of Afghanistan

    Taliban pays first visit to Turkey after takeover of Afghanistan

  3. Turkey to take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights: Minister

    Turkey to take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights: Minister

  4. Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration

    Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration

  5. US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

    US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact
Recommended
Turkey to conduct first ‘Climate Council’ in January: Minister

Turkey to conduct first ‘Climate Council’ in January: Minister
US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

​​​​​​Turkey conveys condolences to Lebanon after deadly Beirut shootings

​​​​​​Turkey conveys condolences to Lebanon after deadly Beirut shootings

Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration

Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration
Rising sea levels may submerge parts of Istanbul by 2060: US climatologists

Rising sea levels may submerge parts of Istanbul by 2060: US climatologists
Son hits bullseye with scratch card father threw into wastebasket

Son hits bullseye with scratch card father threw into wastebasket
WORLD Day of mourning in Lebanon after deadly clashes

Day of mourning in Lebanon after deadly clashes

Heavy fighting claimed at least six lives and left dozens wounded in Lebanon’s capital on Oct. 14 as an escalation of tensions around last year’s massive portside explosion turned parts of Beirut into a war-zone.
ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August

Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled at $126.9 billion as of end-August, the country's Central Bank announced on Oct. 15. 
SPORTS Turkey voices concern over racist attitude against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

Turkey voices concern over 'racist attitude' against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

Turkey on Oct. 14 voiced concern over the "recent racist attitude which contradicts the spirit of sports" in Serbia against handball teams from the city of Novi Pazar.​​​​​​​