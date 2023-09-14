Mayor faces prison sentence in deadly building collapse

Mayor faces prison sentence in deadly building collapse

GAZİANTEP
Mayor faces prison sentence in deadly building collapse

An indictment has been issued in the wake of an apartment building collapse that occurred during the February earthquakes in Gaziantep's Nurdağı district, seeking prison sentences of up to 22 years and six months for six individuals, including Nurdağı Mayor Ökkeş Kavak.

The collapse of the Kavak Apartment claimed the lives of 26 people and left numerous others injured.

As a result of a thorough investigation conducted following the devastating incident, three individuals were arrested, including building manager Mustafa T., construction site chief Serdar Çelebi K. and laboratory technician Fatma D. Additionally, it was determined that application inspector Mine S.S. and control personnel Ömer Faruk Ö. should face trial without being detained.

The indictment seeks convictions for Kavak, who was the contractor for the building constructed in the years before his mayoral post, and the other defendants. They are charged with "causing the death and injury of more than one person through conscious negligence," with potential sentences ranging from two years and eight months to 22 years and six months in prison.

The indictment reveals that the building's construction commenced in 1998 without a proper license, while alleging that it had been falsely presented as if construction had just begun in 2013, with fraudulent documentation used to secure a building permit.

The report further exposes that the structure was constructed with a counterfeit ground survey report under the name R.K. and without a static project calculation report. It was also found to have insufficient reinforcement detailing and subpar quality of materials used in its construction.

ECONOMY Istanbul Airport set to become one of world’s top 5 airports

Istanbul Airport set to become one of world’s top 5 airports
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul Airport set to become one of world’s top 5 airports

    Istanbul Airport set to become one of world’s top 5 airports

  2. Vatican opens up palazzo built on ancient Roman ruins

    Vatican opens up palazzo built on ancient Roman ruins

  3. Istanbul Coffee Festival opens today

    Istanbul Coffee Festival opens today

  4. Taylor Swift, Shakira shine at MTV Video Music Awards

    Taylor Swift, Shakira shine at MTV Video Music Awards

  5. Apple bows to EU, unveils iPhone with USB-C charger

    Apple bows to EU, unveils iPhone with USB-C charger
Recommended
Fancy dress-themed Canoe Festival held in Adana

Fancy dress-themed Canoe Festival held in Adana
Coastline reopened to public amid demolition of skyscrapers

Coastline reopened to public amid demolition of skyscrapers
Signature route to be opened to trains, pedestrians

Signature route to be opened to trains, pedestrians
Minister calls for easier trade transit between Turkic states

Minister calls for easier trade transit between Turkic states
Lawsuit filed for red deer hunting tender

Lawsuit filed for red deer hunting tender
Font size adjustment to be imposed for foreign signboards

Font size adjustment to be imposed for foreign signboards
WORLD Russian ships damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Moscow

Russian ships damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Moscow

A Ukrainian cruise missile attack on a shipyard in Sevastopol in Moscow-controlled Crimea damaged two ships undergoing repairs, Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Istanbul Airport set to become one of world’s top 5 airports

Istanbul Airport set to become one of world’s top 5 airports

Istanbul Airport is set to become one of the top five airports in the world in four years, with the number of passengers using the airport forecast to exceed 100 million, according to Kadri Samsunlu, the CEO of İGA.
SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.