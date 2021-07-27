Mayor's plan to charge ‘foreigners’ 10 times higher water bill sparks debate

  • July 27 2021 11:39:00

Mayor's plan to charge ‘foreigners’ 10 times higher water bill sparks debate

ISTANBUL
Mayors plan to charge ‘foreigners’ 10 times higher water bill sparks debate

As nationwide concerns over a potential new influx of irregular migrants have grown in recent weeks, a Turkish mayor’s controversial proposals and new statements over refugees have precipitated a fresh debate in the country.

Tanju Özcan, the mayor of the northwestern province of Bolu, said that he would propose to the province’s municipal assembly a motion to charge a tenfold fee for the water bills and solid waste taxes of foreigners, in reference to refugees who fled from Syria.

“We cut off their aid and stopped giving them business licenses to open shops, but they didn’t leave,” said Özcan, from Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), during a meeting at the municipal building.

“They overstayed their welcome. I do not have the authority to force them out of the province with the municipal police,” he said, reminding that he allocated buses for free for refugees when Turkish authorities briefly opened borders to Europe for them last year.

Noting that the possible hike in bills will cover all foreign nationals living in the city, Özcan said that those who want can file a lawsuit against the practice, reminding that he is also a lawyer.

“I am not hiding anything from anyone. I know that inspectors [of the Interior Ministry] will come after these statements. I know that people will file a criminal complaint against me,” Özcan said, adding that he wouldn’t mind if someone called him a fascist.

The proposal will be discussed at the province’s municipal assembly next week.

Özcan was elected as Bolu mayor with 44 percent of the votes in the 2019 local elections and had previously come to the fore with his anti-refugee statements.

Many people on social media, including journalists and politicians, reacted to Özcan’s statements, calling him out for his discriminatory comments and what they said were racist remarks.

tanju ozcan,

TURKEY Turkey takes additional measures on Iran border against irregular migrants

Turkey takes additional measures on Iran border against irregular migrants
MOST POPULAR

  1. World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

    World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

  2. Ankara criticizes Austrian leader's statement on Afghan refugees

    Ankara criticizes Austrian leader's statement on Afghan refugees

  3. Gate of Hell to open to visitors

    Gate of Hell to open to visitors

  4. Mayor's plan to charge ‘foreigners’ 10 times higher water bill sparks debate

    Mayor's plan to charge ‘foreigners’ 10 times higher water bill sparks debate

  5. Turkey reports 18,809 new coronavirus cases, 63 more deaths

    Turkey reports 18,809 new coronavirus cases, 63 more deaths
Recommended
Turkey takes additional measures on Iran border against irregular migrants

Turkey takes additional measures on Iran border against irregular migrants
Rise in new COVID cases making pandemic harder to control, says health minister

Rise in new COVID cases making pandemic harder to control, says health minister
Turkey rescues 388 asylum seekers after Greek pushback

Turkey rescues 388 asylum seekers after Greek pushback
Ankara criticizes Austrian leaders statement on Afghan refugees

Ankara criticizes Austrian leader's statement on Afghan refugees
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

Village to be converted into ‘valley of lavenders’

Village to be converted into ‘valley of lavenders’
WORLD Tunisia president sacks defense minister amid political turmoil

Tunisia president sacks defense minister amid political turmoil

Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked the defense minister on July 26, a day after ousting the prime minister and suspending parliament, plunging the young democracy into constitutional crisis in the midst of a pandemic.

ECONOMY Turkey gets 95,373 trademark applications in 1st half of 2021

Turkey gets 95,373 trademark applications in 1st half of 2021

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TurkPatent) received 95,373 trademark applications in the first half of 2021, official figures showed on July 26. 
SPORTS Taekwondo champ bags medal for Turkey in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Taekwondo champ bags medal for Turkey in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

A 22-year-old taekwondo champ, who beat a neurological movement disorder in 2013 with hard work and dedication, has brought Turkey its first Olympic medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.