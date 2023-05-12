May 14 polls will pave way for building ‘Century of Türkiye’: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said their success in May 14 elections would pave the way for building the ‘Century of Türkiye.

“Hopefully, on May 14, we will start the building of the ‘Century of Türkiye.’ We will achieve this, as we have done for 21 years, with your unwavering support and sincere prayers,” Erdoğan tweeted on May 12.

Erdoğan said they had established the infrastructure of the “Century of Türkiye” in every field and completed its preparations in the last 21 years of his governance.

The president stressed that their “love and struggle” are both for the nation and the country. They would not fight with anyone on their behalf but would do it when it comes to the nation’s interests, he emphasized.

His government develops projects, produces works, and makes a policy for “winning hearts,” Erdoğan said. “No matter what trap is set in front of us, we will not stop serving our country,” the president said, emphasizing that his government develops the country with investments.

“No matter what attacks we face, we will not cast a shadow on the will of the nation and our democracy. When necessary, as on the night of July 15, we claim our independence and future at the expense of our lives,” Erdoğan stated.

The president underlined that they “exist” for this nation, of which they are “honored to be a member and servant.”

He pledged to serve 85 million people “with love, without any discrimination.”

“To this end, we have faced many betrayals, we have overcome many adversities, we have struggled for existence and non-existence,” he added.