May 14 polls important for roadmap of the Republic: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined on April 12 that the May 14 elections would be important because the outcome of the polls will shape the future of Türkiye.

“Every election of Türkiye is important in that it is the means of the manifestation of the national will. May 14 is also important because it will determine the road map of our Republic in the new century,” he said addressing the opening ceremony of AKM-Gar-Kızılay Subway in Ankara.

“We buried the periods of one-party fascism, terror and crisis together in the depths of history, never to come back,” Erdoğan said and emphasized that it was time to roll up the sleeves for the construction of a safe, peaceful, rich and powerful Türkiye in the 21st Century.

“We see the democracy and development breakthroughs we have made in our country in 21 years as the foundation and prelude to what we will do from now on,” he added.

Congratulating citizens’ Ramadan, Erdoğan said: “I hope these holy days may yield to auspicious outcomes for our country and nation.”

The country is determined to make all the cities resistant to disasters by healing the wounds of those earthquakes in a short span of time, Erdoğan said. He underscored that they were gradually implementing the projects aimed at developing the cities with their infrastructures and superstructures alike.

The president also criticized the Nation Alliance referring the pledges made by the opposition bloc if they come to power.

“In the last two months, they have not left a concept that has not been abused, or value that has not been trampled on. With 35 days left [to the elections]. Every single party around the table of seven chewed away their history, their red lines,” he said.

“In the rule of law, as many people who are legally detained or convicted in our country, Mr. Kemal [Kılıçdaroğlu, leader of Republican People’s Party (CHP)] says that we will release them. They will also abolish the Presidency of Religious Affairs,” Erdoğan said.

The outlawed PKK group “announces its support” for the opposition block, Erdoğan also said.