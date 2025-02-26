'Master of calligraphers' dies at 88

ISTANBUL

Hasan Celebi, known as the "Master of Calligraphers," whose signature graces numerous mosques around the world, died at age 88 in Istanbul after receiving treatment for some time due to health issues.

Born in 1937 in Erzurum, eastern Türkiye, Çelebi devoted his life to calligraphy, an age-old Islamic tradition of beautiful and expressive handwriting, and was hailed by The Washington Post as "one of the most celebrated masters of classical Ottoman calligraphy style."

Most recently, he inscribed the calligraphy for Istanbul’s Grand Çamlıca Mosque and the Sri Sendayan Mosque in Malaysia.

One of his former students, Mohammed Zakariya, is an American master calligrapher who teaches and delivers lectures both in the U.S. and the Middle East.

Çelebi was the recipient of the Necip Fazıl Honor Award and Türkiye’s Presidential Grand Award for Culture and Arts.

In a post on X, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his sorrow over Çelebi's passing, and offered his condolences to the family, relatives and students of the "Master of Calligraphers."

Culture and Tourism Ministry also wrote on X: "Çelebi left his mark on mosques across the world with his exquisite calligraphy. From Sultanahmet to the Grand Çamlıca Mosque, from Malaysia’s Sri Sendayan Mosque to many other masterpieces, his signature adorned sacred spaces. Beyond his own works, he passed his art down through generations by training numerous students."

"In 2010, we honored him as a Living Human Treasure,” the message added.

Serkan Kayalar, head of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, also wrote: "The elegance of our civilization and spirituality was reflected in both his art and his character. His inscription of the Islamic Declaration of Faith now rests in Sisak Mosque in Croatia."

Çelebi trained with the prominent calligraphers of his era, Hamid Aytaç and Kemal Batanay.

His expertise extended beyond Türkiye, as his mosque inscriptions, exclusive calligraphy collections, and exhibitions gained international renown.

With nearly 100 students worldwide who earned their certification, Çelebi became the most influential calligraphy master after Aytac, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the art of Islamic calligraphy.