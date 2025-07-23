Massive stage built for JLo concert

ISTANBUL

American pop icon Jennifer Lopez will perform on a custom-designed stage at the Istanbul Festival, the result of more than six months of detailed planning and construction, organizers said.

According to a statement by the festival team, the stage — produced entirely in Türkiye—draws inspiration from seven iconic modern buildings that define the city’s skyline. Constructed with 70 truckloads of equipment, the massive setup involves 187 personnel and features 800 lighting fixtures and 184 line-array speaker modules. The audio will be delivered through 36-meter-high sound towers to ensure full coverage across the venue.

The stage, specially designed for the festival, spans 72 meters in length and 13 meters in depth. A giant 20,000-pixel LED screen will provide a visually immersive experience, ensuring every detail of the performance is visible from all areas of the festival grounds. The concerts will also be broadcast through 17 4K cameras.

In terms of visual effects, the show will feature fire ramps and eight 60-watt laser units. Power supply units for this high-tech setup were developed over five and a half months.

Jennifer Lopez will arrive in Istanbul on two cargo planes and has reportedly decided to include the city in her tour after reviewing the technical specs of the stage. For her Aug. 5 concert, Lopez is crafting a brand-new visual concept for a 35-song set tailored to the stage's unique design.

Focus Istanbul Events CEO Özlem Adıgüzel, the festival’s organizer, said this year’s edition offers a reimagined festival experience with an unprecedented stage setup and diverse activities.

“We are proud to present world-renowned names like Jennifer Lopez and Shaquille O’Neal, alongside dozens of local artists, on an international-standard stage with accessible ticket prices,” Adıgüzel said.

Adıgüzel added that this year’s festival includes special programming for youth and children. “Esports tournaments will bring gaming enthusiasts together, while the FIBA-approved 3x3 Street Basketball Tournament will provide a platform for athletes to showcase their skills,” she said.

“Winners will receive special awards, adding a layer of competition to the excitement. For children, the festival will feature attractions such as RopeLand, a vertical wind tunnel and a funfair area. We are proud to be transforming the Istanbul Festival into an internationally recognized brand.”

Koala Production CEO İbrahim Kandemir, whose team built the stage, said it was inspired by the seven hills of Istanbul and their modern skyscrapers, with a tulip motif — an iconic symbol of the city — at the core of its design.

“This 36-meter-high stage, with its enormous LED screen, fire and laser effects, lights and sound design, is unlike anything seen before in Türkiye,” he said.

“It is arguably the most ambitious stage setup of Lopez’s entire tour. After seeing the design and technical specifications, she added Istanbul to her performance schedule. A stage of this scale and innovation can typically only be seen at top-tier European festivals or in entertainment capitals like Las Vegas.”