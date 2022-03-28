Mass dolphin deaths ‘may be related to fishing nets’

  • March 28 2022 07:00:00

Mass dolphin deaths ‘may be related to fishing nets’

ISTANBUL
Mass dolphin deaths ‘may be related to fishing nets’

Around 80 dead dolphins washed ashore along the Black Sea beaches in what experts believe was due to getting caught unintentionally in fishing nets.

Turkish Marine Research Foundation (TÜDAV) announced that there has been an extraordinary increase in the deaths of lark-type dolphins, especially on the Western Black Sea coasts, since the last week of February.

The statement noted that the beaches where dead dolphins were spotted stretch from the coasts in the northwest of Istanbul to Sinop, where the northernmost tip of the country is located.

“As a result of the scientific examination of dolphins that our experts were able to reach, it was determined that the causes of death were drowning in the net due to fishing interaction,” it noted.

The foundation explained that it has not yet determined the reason why the deaths are more concentrated in the mentioned region at this time of the year compared to previous years and why the incidental net trapping cases have increased so much.

TÜDAV stated that studies on this issue are ongoing.

“It is being investigated that dolphins may have come to safe shores in the south of the Black Sea due to climate impact, unusual ship traffic, fish migrations and/or intense underwater or surface military activities in the north,” it said, without directly referring the ongoing clashes between Russia and Ukraine.

However, the foundation underlined that fishing methods that lead to accidental catching of dolphins are purse seine and midwater trawling, used for trapping small pelagic fish.

The foundation urged fishermen to proceed with caution while casting their nets and check for dolphins trapped in them to save the mammals.

ECONOMY Turkey offers ‘alternative’ as energy hub for Europe

Turkey offers ‘alternative’ as energy hub for Europe
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russian oligarchs can come to Turkey if legal, minister says

    Russian oligarchs can come to Turkey if legal, minister says

  2. Turkish navy on alert against stray mines in Black Sea: Defense Minister

    Turkish navy on alert against stray mines in Black Sea: Defense Minister

  3. Rent, property prices skyrocket in Antalya amid Ukraine war

    Rent, property prices skyrocket in Antalya amid Ukraine war

  4. Zelenskyy: Russia sowing a deep hatred among Ukrainians

    Zelenskyy: Russia sowing a deep hatred among Ukrainians

  5. Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss latest developments in Ukraine war

    Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss latest developments in Ukraine war
Recommended
Nearly 160 Ukrainian orphans arrive in Turkey

Nearly 160 Ukrainian orphans arrive in Turkey
Danish couple touring on bikes reaches Istanbul

Danish couple touring on bikes reaches Istanbul
Bulgarian campers enjoy Marmara coasts

Bulgarian campers enjoy Marmara coasts
Japanese selling chilled lamb’s head meat in Kadıköy

Japanese selling chilled lamb’s head meat in Kadıköy
Turkey reports 11,194 new coronavirus cases, 64 more deaths

Turkey reports 11,194 new coronavirus cases, 64 more deaths
Kenyans leave mark on Istanbul Half Marathon

Kenyans leave mark on Istanbul Half Marathon
WORLD Iran diplomat suggests flexibility to restore nuclear deal

Iran diplomat suggests flexibility to restore nuclear deal

Iran’s top diplomat said Saturday that the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard accepted the idea of continuing to be sanctioned by the U.S. if it meant the restoration of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

ECONOMY Turkey offers ‘alternative’ as energy hub for Europe

Turkey offers ‘alternative’ as energy hub for Europe

Turkey is becoming a strategic energy hub for Europe in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine, according to a new report released by Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Germany.

SPORTS Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Rookie Alperen Şengün scores a new NBA career-high while coming from the bench to lead the Houston Rockets to a 115-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an away match