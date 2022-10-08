Mask mandate fines to be canceled

Mask mandate fines to be canceled

ANKARA
Mask mandate fines to be canceled

The fines given to those who violated the face mask mandate amid the pandemic will be canceled, as per the latest additions in the omnibus bill, which the Justice and Development Party (AKP) will present to the parliament.

The penalties applied to those who did not wear masks will be removed in accordance with the 90-article omnibus bill presented by the AKP to the parliament.

The proposal will also include the cancellation of education loans’ interest and executive debts of up to 2,000 Turkish liras ($108).

Public Health Law obligated that those who did not comply with the mask mandate were fined, while this fine, which was 900 liras ($50), was decreased to 675 liras ($37) in case it was paid within two weeks.

As the pandemic situation improved, Türkiye lifted the outdoor mask mandate in March and scrapped the indoor mask mandate partially on April 26, with the rule to be followed only in hospitals and while on public transportation.

But as of May 30, the country scrapped the mandate for wearing face masks on public transport. People are required to wear them only in hospitals.

Türkiye announced the first COVID-19 case on March 13, 2020. With the rise in the number of cases, the government announced various measures, face mask mandates, partial curfews and lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus on May 4 of the same year.

WORLD Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than ’blows’

Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than ’blows’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye working on hydrogen ecosystem: Minister

    Türkiye working on hydrogen ecosystem: Minister

  2. TANAP’s capacity to be doubled: Minister

    TANAP’s capacity to be doubled: Minister

  3. 8 Istanbul’s districts restricted to foreigners for resident permit

    8 Istanbul’s districts restricted to foreigners for resident permit

  4. Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’ opens London Film Festival

    Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’ opens London Film Festival

  5. Istanbul traffic to come to deadlock soon, experts warn

    Istanbul traffic to come to deadlock soon, experts warn
Recommended
Our drones are in Turkish Cyprus to protect it from all sides: Erdoğan

Our drones are in Turkish Cyprus to protect it from all sides: Erdoğan

Lake Marmara completely dries up

Lake Marmara completely dries up
Plane’s tire catches fire on landing in southern province

Plane’s tire catches fire on landing in southern province
Court demands arrest in Çorlu train accident

Court demands arrest in Çorlu train accident
26 PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized: Ministry

26 PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized: Ministry
8 Istanbul’s districts restricted to foreigners for resident permit

8 Istanbul’s districts restricted to foreigners for resident permit
WORLD Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than ’blows’

Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than ’blows’

Iran said on Oct. 7 an investigation into the death in custody of Mahsa Amini found she lost her life to illness rather than reported beatings that sparked three weeks of bloody protests.
ECONOMY All policy instruments used to fight inflation: Minister

All policy instruments used to fight inflation: Minister

All economic policy instruments will be used in the most effective way in the fight against inflation, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe will attempt to extend its unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions when it hosts Greek Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in a Europa League Group B match on Oct. 6.