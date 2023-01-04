Mask, distance rules should also be followed for flu: Expert

Mask, distance rules should also be followed for flu: Expert

ISTANBUL
Mask, distance rules should also be followed for flu: Expert

The destructive effect of COVID-19 has gradually disappeared, the number of daily cases has decreased, but the rules of “mask-distance-hygiene” should also be followed to protect against the recently increasing cases of seasonal flu, an expert has stated.

The transmission rate of COVID-19 has significantly decreased, stated İsmail Başıbüyük, Antalya provincial health director, adding that the mask, distance and hygiene rules should also be followed for seasonal flu, which increasingly showed its impact.

Stating that seasonal flu cases have increased recently in every age group of the country Başıbüyük pointed out that high fever, runny nose, sneezing, coughing are symptoms caused by viruses that affect the upper respiratory tract.

“The dominant character of upper respiratory tract infections in our country is influenza,” he added.

Providing information regarding general practices in protecting against viral respiratory tract infections, Başıbüyük said, “During the first and unknown period of coronavirus, masks, distance and hygiene measures were the basic three rules that could protect us against all viruses, especially viruses that can be transmitted through respiratory tract.”

“At this point, as doctors, we also ask the society to pay attention to the mask, distance and hygiene rules as much as possible,” Başıbüyük stated.

Those who are in a high-risk group should get flu vaccines, he noted.

“Our citizens over the age of 65, our health workers, those who have chronic diseases such as diabetes, lung or diseases that suppress the body’s defense mechanism should definitely get vaccinated,” Başıbüyük added.

Turkey, Türkiye,

WORLD Beijing threatens response to unacceptable virus measures

Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures
LATEST NEWS

  1. Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures

    Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures

  2. Chaos as US House adjourns without choosing speaker

    Chaos as US House adjourns without choosing speaker

  3. Russia says toll from Ukraine strike rises to 89

    Russia says toll from Ukraine strike rises to 89

  4. Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiye's gas terminals

    Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiye's gas terminals

  5. South Korea’s lunar orbiter sends photos of Earth, Moon

    South Korea’s lunar orbiter sends photos of Earth, Moon
Recommended
National Palaces host over 6 million visitors in 2022

National Palaces host over 6 million visitors in 2022
Dense fog in Istanbul caused by air pollution: Experts

Dense fog in Istanbul caused by air pollution: Experts
Ministry announces new regulations for outdoor music activities

Ministry announces new regulations for outdoor music activities
3 dogs mothering 52 abandoned puppies in shelter

3 dogs mothering 52 abandoned puppies in shelter
113 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued

113 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued
Erdoğan announces 25 pct raise for civil servants, pensioners

Erdoğan announces 25 pct raise for civil servants, pensioners
WORLD Beijing threatens response to unacceptable virus measures

Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures

The statement from the agency comes as Sweden, which has taken over EU’s rotating presidency, has called a meeting of the EU’s crisis management mechanism for Wednesday to try to agree on a common European line.

ECONOMY Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiyes gas terminals

Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiye's gas terminals

Bulgaria on Jan. 3 gained access to Türkiye’s terminals and gas transmission network under a long-term deal that will help the country replace supplies once provided by Russia.
SPORTS Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

A girl who was chosen as a sailing candidate when she was only 8 years old and did not even know how to swim has brought Türkiye the world championship at the age of 15 in the optimist branch.