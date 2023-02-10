Mars rover finds rippled rocks caused by waves

Mars rover finds rippled rocks caused by waves

WASHINGTON
Mars rover finds rippled rocks caused by waves

NASA’s Curiosity rover has found wave-rippled rocks - evidence of an ancient lake in an area of the planet expected to be drier, the U.S. space agency said on Feb. 8.

“This is the best evidence of water and waves that we’ve seen in the entire mission,” said Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

The rover, which has been exploring Mars since 2012, beamed back stunning pictures of rippled patterns on the surface of rocks caused by the waves of a shallow lake billions of years ago.

Curiosity had previously found evidence that lakes once covered parts of Mars in the salty minerals left behind when they dried up.

But NASA scientists were surprised to find such stark evidence of water in the Gale Crater that the rover is now exploring.

“We’ve climbed through many lake deposits during our mission but have never seen wave ripples this clearly,” Vasavada said in a statement.

“This was especially surprising because the area we’re in probably formed at a time when Mars was becoming more dry,” he said.

Curiosity is exploring the foothills of a three-mile (five-kilometer) tall mountain known as Mount Sharp.

The rover has also spotted debris in a valley that was washed down by wet landslides on Mount Sharp, NASA said.

“This landslide debris is probably the most recent evidence of water that we’ll ever see,” Vasavada said. “It will allow us to study layers higher up on Mount Sharp that we can’t reach.”

NASA said Mount Sharp provides a sort of “Martian timeline” to scientists with the oldest layers at the bottom and youngest at the top.

This allows them to “study how Mars evolved from a planet that was more Earth-like in its ancient past, with a warmer climate and plentiful water, to the freezing desert it is today,” it said.

Another Mars rover, Perseverance, landed on the Red Planet in February 2021 to look for signs of past microbial life.

The multi-tasking rover will collect 30 rock and soil samples in sealed tubes to be sent back to Earth sometime in the 2030s for lab analysis.

 

TÜRKIYE ‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’

‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’

    ‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’

  2. Education suspended until Feb 20 across country

    Education suspended until Feb 20 across country

  3. Parliament approves 3-month state of emergency in 10 quake-hit regions

    Parliament approves 3-month state of emergency in 10 quake-hit regions

  4. SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

    SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

  5. Former VP Pence subpoenaed in Trump probe

    Former VP Pence subpoenaed in Trump probe
Recommended
UK climate activists fined for da Vinci glue stunt

UK climate activists fined for da Vinci glue stunt
US artist loses Hermes lawsuit over NFT handbags

US artist loses Hermes lawsuit over NFT handbags

‘Titanic’ re-released 25 years on

‘Titanic’ re-released 25 years on
Michael Jackson estate eyeing near-$1bln sale

Michael Jackson estate eyeing near-$1bln sale
Netflix steps up its effort to get paid for account sharing

Netflix steps up its effort to get paid for account sharing
Museum hosts blockbuster Vermeer exhibition

Museum hosts blockbuster Vermeer exhibition
WORLD SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

SpaceX conducted a successful test-firing on Feb. 9 of the engines on the most powerful rocket ever built, designed to eventually send astronauts to the Moon and beyond.
ECONOMY Swedish central bank hikes rate to 15-year high

Swedish central bank hikes rate to 15-year high

Sweden’s central bank announced another hefty rate hike yesterday, taking it to its highest level since 2008 to fight double-digit inflation.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.