Marriages in China down by a fifth in 2024: Government

Marriages in China down by a fifth in 2024: Government

BEIJING
Marriages in China down by a fifth in 2024: Government

China last year saw a one-fifth decline in marriages, the latest sign of persistent demographic challenges as Beijing works to encourage births despite an uncertain economic outlook for young families.

The country saw 6.1 million couples register for marriage in 2024, down from 7.7 million the previous year, according to data published by the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

The 20.5 percent drop coincided with the third consecutive year of overall population decline in China, which in 2023 was surpassed by India as the world's most populous nation.

China's population of 1.4 billion is now rapidly aging, with nearly a quarter of people aged 60 or above as of the end of last year.

The demographic trends present fresh challenges for authorities in the country, which has long relied on its vast workforce as a driver of economic growth.

The slide in marriages comes despite a pro-family campaign rolled out in recent years by Beijing, which has included various subsidies and messaging encouraging people to have children.

But experts say that higher costs, especially for education and childcare, and the challenging employment market awaiting fresh graduates are among factors discouraging would-be parents.

In the 1980s, Beijing imposed a strict "one-child policy" as overpopulation fears mounted. The rule was only ended in 2016.

Couples were allowed to have three children in 2021, but signs of China's demographic reversal had already begun to emerge.

Declining marriages in the world's second-largest economy threaten to exacerbate pressure in coming years on pensions and the public health system.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation

Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation

    Istanbul’s 9 district municipalities face terror investigation

  2. Some outlying districts close schools as snowfall hits Istanbul

    Some outlying districts close schools as snowfall hits Istanbul

  3. Norway's sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

    Norway's sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

  4. Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

    Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

  5. Retail sales slow, turnover in economy increases 41 percent

    Retail sales slow, turnover in economy increases 41 percent
Recommended
Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning

Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning
Trump floats Ukraine may be Russian someday ahead of Zelensky-Vance meeting

Trump floats Ukraine 'may be Russian someday' ahead of Zelensky-Vance meeting
World leaders seek elusive AI common ground at Paris summit

World leaders seek elusive AI common ground at Paris summit
Trump warns all hell will break loose if Gaza hostages not returned

Trump warns 'all hell' will break loose if Gaza hostages not returned
Israel’s renaming of West Bank is step toward annexation: Palestine

Israel’s renaming of West Bank is step toward annexation: Palestine
Syria leader says thousands joining new army

Syria leader says thousands joining new army
Almost all nations miss new new climate targets decline

Almost all nations miss new new climate targets decline
WORLD Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning

Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel appeared increasingly fragile Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned "all hell" would break loose unless Hamas releases every Israeli hostage by the weekend.
ECONOMY Norways sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

Norway's sovereign fund invests $1.6 bln in Türkiye

Norway's giant sovereign wealth fund, worth nearly $1.75 trillion, invested over $1.57 billion in company shares in Türkiye as of the end of 2024.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿