Marriage rate sees slight decrease in Türkiye: Official data

Marriage rate sees slight decrease in Türkiye: Official data

The number of couples tying the knot in Türkiye reached approximately 565,400 last year, marking a decline compared to figures in 2022, the data by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has revealed.

According to statistics on marriage and divorce for 2023 published on Feb. 22, an analysis of the average age at first marriage indicated an increase for both genders. The average age for men to enter their first marriage was 28.3, while for women, it was 25.7 in 2023.

Examining marriages involving foreign nationals, the data showed there were 6,345 foreign grooms in 2023, constituting 1.1 percent of all grooms, and 31,029 foreign brides, making up 5.5 percent of all brides.

Analyzing foreign grooms by nationality, German grooms held the first position with 21.9 percent, followed by Syrian and Austrian grooms. On the other hand, Uzbek brides took the lead with 12.0 percent, with Syrian and Azerbaijani brides following them.

TÜİK noted that the number of divorcing couples amounted to nearly 172,000, showing a slight decrease compared to 2022.

About 33 percent of divorces occurred within the first five years of marriage, while 22 percent of divorced couples took this decision in their six to 10 years.

In the aftermath of finalized divorce cases in 2023, 171,213 children's custody was given to either of their parents. The custody of the majority of children, 74.9 percent, was granted to their mothers, with the remaining 25.1 percent to their fathers.

rate,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine wars

Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine wars
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine wars

    Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine wars

  2. Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek

    Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek

  3. Argentine austerity anger mounts, but govt says its working

    Argentine austerity anger mounts, but govt says its working

  4. Shipping insurance rates soar on Red Sea missile attacks

    Shipping insurance rates soar on Red Sea missile attacks

  5. 4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain's Valencia

    4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain's Valencia
Recommended
Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine wars

Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine wars
$32.2 mln allocated to revive ancient city of Pergamon

$32.2 mln allocated to revive ancient city of Pergamon
Center grows 200,000 tulips in water for Womens Day

Center grows 200,000 tulips in water for Women's Day

Historic clock replica installed at famous Antalya tower

Historic clock replica installed at famous Antalya tower
116-year-old schools archive digitized

116-year-old school's archive digitized
Defense industry facility opens in quake-hit southern city

Defense industry facility opens in quake-hit southern city
WORLD 4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spains Valencia

4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain's Valencia

At least four people have died in a huge fire that gutted a multi-storey apartment block in Spain's eastern port city of Valencia, with another 14 people injured.
ECONOMY Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek

Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek

The current economic policies will continue to be implemented after the upcoming elections, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿