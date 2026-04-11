Marmaris to host Latin Fest

MUĞLA

The resort district of Marmaris will host the Marmaris Latin Fest between May 7 and 10, bringing together participants from 16 countries in a celebration of dance, music and gastronomy.

The festival will blend Latin American culture with the Mediterranean atmosphere, aiming to create a cultural bridge between Türkiye and Latin American countries while contributing to the city’s cultural and arts tourism.

Events will take place at one of the district’s landmark locations, 19 Mayıs Gençlik Meydanı, transforming the area into an open-air stage over four days.

The program will feature concerts, dance workshops and colorful performances, with both professional dance groups from Latin countries and local dance schools taking part. Traditional rhythms, particularly salsa and bachata, will be showcased throughout the festival.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience authentic flavors of Latin cuisine at tasting stands set up during the event.

The festival will serve as a platform for cultural diplomacy, bringing together embassies, artists and chefs.

Teams from Guatemala, Uruguay, Nicaragua, Paraguay, El Salvador, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Argentina, Panama, Chile, Peru, Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia and Italy are expected to participate.

In addition to performances, the program will include photography exhibitions, country presentations and film screenings, offering a comprehensive cultural experience.