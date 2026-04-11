Marmaris to host Latin Fest

Marmaris to host Latin Fest

MUĞLA
Marmaris to host Latin Fest

 

The resort district of Marmaris will host the Marmaris Latin Fest between May 7 and 10, bringing together participants from 16 countries in a celebration of dance, music and gastronomy.

The festival will blend Latin American culture with the Mediterranean atmosphere, aiming to create a cultural bridge between Türkiye and Latin American countries while contributing to the city’s cultural and arts tourism.

Events will take place at one of the district’s landmark locations, 19 Mayıs Gençlik Meydanı, transforming the area into an open-air stage over four days.

The program will feature concerts, dance workshops and colorful performances, with both professional dance groups from Latin countries and local dance schools taking part. Traditional rhythms, particularly salsa and bachata, will be showcased throughout the festival.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience authentic flavors of Latin cuisine at tasting stands set up during the event.

The festival will serve as a platform for cultural diplomacy, bringing together embassies, artists and chefs.

Teams from Guatemala, Uruguay, Nicaragua, Paraguay, El Salvador, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Argentina, Panama, Chile, Peru, Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia and Italy are expected to participate.

In addition to performances, the program will include photography exhibitions, country presentations and film screenings, offering a comprehensive cultural experience.

 

 

 

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

    Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

  2. Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

    Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

  3. Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

    Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

  4. Fiberglass homes aim to offer more 'dignity' for displaced in Gaza

    Fiberglass homes aim to offer more 'dignity' for displaced in Gaza

  5. South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims

    South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims
Recommended
Album launched in Istanbul to support cancer fight

Album launched in Istanbul to support cancer fight
French singer Garou to perform in Türkiye

French singer Garou to perform in Türkiye
Istanbul boosts its global culinary profile with Abelia

Istanbul boosts its global culinary profile with Abelia
Ancient walls of Sillyon restored

Ancient walls of Sillyon restored
Sonar Istanbul to bring AI-powered music to the stage

Sonar Istanbul to bring AI-powered music to the stage
45th Istanbul Film Festival opens with gala ceremony

45th Istanbul Film Festival opens with gala ceremony
WORLD Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

Lebanon's health ministry said 10 people including three emergency workers were killed by Israeli strikes on south Lebanon on Saturday, as state media reported raids on more than a dozen locations.
ECONOMY EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats

EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats

Türkiye’s Land Forces Command has added ASELSAN’s EJDERHA system to its inventory, giving troops a new capability to neutralize electronically triggered improvised explosive devices and mini- and micro-UAV swarms using high-power electromagnetic waves.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿