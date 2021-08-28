Mariners pause NATO drill, save Caretta Caretta

Burcu Purtul Uçar - ISTANBUL

Turkish mariners serving at the mine hunter TCG Alanya ship, participating in a NATO military exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, paused a drill after noticing a Caretta Caretta in the fishlines.

The soldiers in the Turkish mine hunter realized a Caretta Caretta floundering over the sea and saw that it could not move due to the fishlines that trapped it.

Later, NATO commanders paused the drill and the Turkish mariners approached the Caretta Caretta, freeing it from the fishlines.

The soldiers continued the drill after freeing the sea creature from the fishlines on Aug. 26.

Four NATO ships including TCG Alanya were conducting transition training within the scope of the NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two Drill (SNMCMG2).

The military drill continued after the rescue operation.