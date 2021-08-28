Mariners pause NATO drill, save Caretta Caretta

  • August 28 2021 07:00:00

Mariners pause NATO drill, save Caretta Caretta

Burcu Purtul Uçar - ISTANBUL
Mariners pause NATO drill, save Caretta Caretta

Turkish mariners serving at the mine hunter TCG Alanya ship, participating in a NATO military exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, paused a drill after noticing a Caretta Caretta in the fishlines.

The soldiers in the Turkish mine hunter realized a Caretta Caretta floundering over the sea and saw that it could not move due to the fishlines that trapped it.

Later, NATO commanders paused the drill and the Turkish mariners approached the Caretta Caretta, freeing it from the fishlines.

The soldiers continued the drill after freeing the sea creature from the fishlines on Aug. 26.

Four NATO ships including TCG Alanya were conducting transition training within the scope of the NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two Drill (SNMCMG2).

The military drill continued after the rescue operation.

Turkey,

WORLD US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage
MOST POPULAR

  1. New heatwave to scorch country until next week

    New heatwave to scorch country until next week

  2. Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul: President Erdoğan

    Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul: President Erdoğan

  3. Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

    Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

  4. No more province at ‘very high risk’ on Turkey’s COVID-19 map

    No more province at ‘very high risk’ on Turkey’s COVID-19 map

  5. Nightclub bodyguards kill 33-year-old man in Alaçatı

    Nightclub bodyguards kill 33-year-old man in Alaçatı
Recommended
Residents ‘sleepless’ due to lions roaring at Ankara zoo

Residents ‘sleepless’ due to lions roaring at Ankara zoo
Turkish 4th most widely used language in web content across globe: Report

Turkish 4th most widely used language in web content across globe: Report
TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’
Police launch large-scale public security operation in Istanbul

Police launch large-scale public security operation in Istanbul
Ghost town in Cyprus welcomes over 200,000 visitors

Ghost town in Cyprus welcomes over 200,000 visitors
Wanted terrorist, 2 collaborators arrested in southeastern Turkey

Wanted terrorist, 2 collaborators arrested in southeastern Turkey
WORLD US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

The U.S. conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Aug. 28, as the airlift of those desperate to flee moved into its fraught final stages with fresh terror attack warnings and encroaching Taliban forces primed to take over Kabul airport.
ECONOMY European bank provides $50 mln in trade finance to Turkish lender

European bank provides $50 mln in trade finance to Turkish lender

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided $50 million in trade finance to the Türk Ekonomi Bankası (TEB).
SPORTS Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Turkey’s Recep Çiftçi bagged a bronze medal in men’s Judo at 60kg, defeating Marcos Dennis Blanco of Colombia at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Aug. 27, scoring Turkey’s first medal at the Games.