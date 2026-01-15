Mardin turns prayer bead craft into academic asset

Mardin turns prayer bead craft into academic asset

MARDİN
Mardin turns prayer bead craft into academic asset

Traditional prayer bead craftsmanship in the southeastern city of Mardin is being carried into the future with academic backing, as a local university moves to formalize and preserve an art form rooted in centuries of history.

Mardin Artuklu University has launched Türkiye’s first higher-education program dedicated to prayer bead design and production, following approval by the Council of Higher Education on July 1, 2025.

Once made by stringing bone, stone and beads, prayer beads today are crafted from agate, gold, silver, animal horn and bone, as well as hard, fragrant woods.

To build the program’s foundations, the university organized a certified prayer bead-making and design techniques course through its education center, in cooperation with tradespeople and artisans.

Strong demand led organizers to double enrollment from 12 to 24 participants, with training structured in two three-month phases. Participants include academics, sculptors, artisans, master bead makers, students and three women trainees.

Training takes place in a dedicated workshop beneath the rectorate building, led by master artists İbrahim Çamurdaş and Ahmet Özkurt. The curriculum combines theory and practice, covering measurement, form, color, harmony, stringing techniques and original design processes.

University rector İbrahim Özcoşar described prayer beads as one of humanity’s oldest artistic and devotional forms, frequently encountered in archaeological findings.

Özcoşar noted that the initiative aims not only to safeguard cultural heritage but also to transform prayer bead artistry into an academic discipline and economic asset, particularly given its export potential to Gulf countries.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s prominent zoo closes after 33 years of operation

Türkiye’s prominent zoo closes after 33 years of operation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s prominent zoo closes after 33 years of operation

    Türkiye’s prominent zoo closes after 33 years of operation

  2. 2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

    2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

  3. High Seas Treaty enters into force with Türkiye among parties

    High Seas Treaty enters into force with Türkiye among parties

  4. Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye surpasses 370,000 in 2025

    Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye surpasses 370,000 in 2025

  5. Finance Minister Şimşek concludes London investor meetings

    Finance Minister Şimşek concludes London investor meetings
Recommended
Türkiye’s prominent zoo closes after 33 years of operation

Türkiye’s prominent zoo closes after 33 years of operation
High Seas Treaty enters into force with Türkiye among parties

High Seas Treaty enters into force with Türkiye among parties
Gambling addiction cases surge 155-fold in six years, data shows

Gambling addiction cases surge 155-fold in six years, data shows
Landslide damages homes in northern province

Landslide damages homes in northern province
Istanbul enforces ‘zero tolerance’ food safety policy

Istanbul enforces ‘zero tolerance’ food safety policy
Türkiye’s ski resorts expect full occupancy during school break

Türkiye’s ski resorts expect full occupancy during school break
Türkiye acts to make secure payment system mandatory for property sales

Türkiye acts to make secure payment system mandatory for property sales
WORLD Yemen prime minister quits, replaced by foreign minister

Yemen prime minister quits, replaced by foreign minister

The prime minister of Yemen has been replaced by his foreign minister after the premier submitted the government's resignation, the country's Saudi-backed presidential body said.
ECONOMY 2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

Türkiye’s Central Bank reported in its latest Survey of Market Participants that year-end consumer inflation expectations for 2026 stand at 23.23 percent.  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿