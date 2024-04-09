March saw 10th straight month of record global heat: monitor

March saw 10th straight month of record global heat: monitor

BRUSSELS
March saw 10th straight month of record global heat: monitor

Europe's climate monitor said on April 9 that March was the hottest on record and the tenth straight month of historic heat, with sea surface temperatures also hitting a "shocking" new high.

It is the latest red flag in a year already marked by climate extremes and rising greenhouse gas emissions, spurring fresh calls for more rapid action to limit global warming.

Every month since June 2023 has beaten its own "hottest ever" tag, and March 2024 was no exception.

The EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said that March globally was 1.68 degrees Celsius hotter than an average March between the years 1850-1900, the reference period for the pre-industrial era.

The March record was only broken by 0.1C but it is the broader trend that was more alarming, said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of C3S.

Huge swathes of the planet endured above-average temperatures in March, from parts of Africa to Greenland, South America and Antarctica.

It was not only the tenth consecutive month to break its own heat record, but capped the hottest 12-month period on the books, 1.58C above pre-industrial averages.

This doesn't mean the 1.5C warming limit agreed by world leaders in Paris in 2015 has been breached. That is measured in decades, not individual years.

Nonetheless "the reality is that we're extraordinarily close, and already on borrowed time," Burgess told AFP.

The UN's IPCC climate panel has warned that the world will likely crash through 1.5C in the early 2030s.

The story at sea was no less "shocking", Burgess said, with a new record for global ocean surface temperature set in February eclipsed once again in March.

"That's incredibly unusual," she said.

Oceans cover 70 percent of the planet and have kept the Earth's surface liveable by absorbing 90 percent of the excess heat produced by the carbon pollution from human activity since the dawn of the industrial age.

Hotter oceans mean more moisture in the atmosphere, scientists say the air can generally hold around seven percent more water vapour for every 1C of temperature rise.

This leads to increasingly erratic weather, like fierce winds and powerful rain.

"We know the warmer our global atmosphere is, the more extreme events we'll have, the worse they will be, the more intense they will be," Burgess told AFP.

Copernicus said the cyclical El Nino climate pattern, which warms the sea surface in the Pacific Ocean, leading to hotter weather globally, continued to weaken in March.

But its "warming effect" alone did not explain the dramatic spikes witnessed this past year and projections for the coming months still indicated above-average temperatures, Burgess said.

record heat, climate monitor,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

    Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

  2. Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

    Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

  3. Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

    Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

  4. Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

    Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

  5. Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court

    Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court
Recommended
Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN
Israels security at core of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court

Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court
Top Europe rights court condemns Switzerland in landmark climate ruling

Top Europe rights court condemns Switzerland in landmark climate ruling
Hepatitis viruses kill 3,500 people a day: WHO

Hepatitis viruses kill 3,500 people a day: WHO
Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire on annexed Golan

Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire on annexed Golan
UKs Cameron meets Trump during US visit

UK's Cameron meets Trump during US visit
WORLD Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel is blocking far more convoys carrying food aid within Gaza, where famine is looming, than convoys carrying other kinds of aid, the U.N. said Tuesday.
ECONOMY Spain axes golden visa to curb property speculation

Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

Spain is to axe its so-called "golden visa" scheme under which foreign investors get residency for a 500,000-euro-investment in property, to curb the speculation blighting many Spanish cities, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahçe's contentious protest during the Turkish Super Cup on April 7 has resulted in disciplinary action by football authorities, as the club walked off the field just 100 seconds into the match against rival Galatasaray.
﻿