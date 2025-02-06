Maori mark NZ national day with haka, protests

Maori mark NZ national day with haka, protests

WELLINGTON
Maori mark NZ national day with haka, protests

Bare-chested Maori bellowed haka chants on Thursday to mark New Zealand's national day, holding spirited ceremonies as critics accuse the government of eroding Indigenous rights.

The national holiday marks the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi between Maori chiefs and colonizing British forces, widely seen as the birth of modern New Zealand.

More than 80,000 people were expected to travel to Waitangi in northern New Zealand for the annual procession of speeches, song and protest.

This year's events have been charged by the introduction of a bill that seeks to redefine the founding treaty.

"It seems our spouse, the Crown, has filed for divorce while we were blissfully unaware," Methodist Church leader Te Aroha Rountree said in an early-morning Waitangi Day speech.

Scores of Maori men in traditional garb lined the shore outside the Waitangi treaty grounds for a mass haka performance on Thursday morning.

A fleet of traditional "waka" canoe were then launched into calm waters for a ceremonial parade.

Elsewhere in New Zealand, hundreds of protesters marched through major cities such as Wellington and Christchurch.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was criticized for steering clear of Waitangi, where past prime ministers have traveled to meet with leading Maori.

He instead visited a "marae," or Maori meeting house, in New Zealand's South Island.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

    Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

  2. Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

    Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

  3. Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

    Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

  4. Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

    Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

  5. Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel

    Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel
Recommended
Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID
Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity
Trump says Gaza would be turned over to US by Israel

Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel
Israel orders army to let Palestinians leave as US backtracks Gaza plan

Israel orders army to let Palestinians leave as US backtracks Gaza plan
Slovaks get Russian gas via Türkiye

Slovaks get Russian gas via Türkiye
Ukraine wants allies to join in postwar development

Ukraine wants allies to join in postwar development
WORLD Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that U.S. troops are not needed in the Gaza Strip.

ECONOMY UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

Türkiye’s jewelry exports increased around two-and-a-half times last month from a year ago to $1.16 billion with most of the exports going to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and the U.S.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿