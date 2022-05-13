Many Turkish cities hit air pollution limits, warns Greenpeace

  • May 13 2022 07:00:00

Many Turkish cities hit air pollution limits, warns Greenpeace

ISTANBUL
Many Turkish cities hit air pollution limits, warns Greenpeace

Noting that many Turkish provinces have reached the “air pollution limits of 2022” in just four months, independent global environmental network Greenpeace said, “human lives could be in danger.”

The organization highlighted that the duration for PM10 pollution should not last for more than 35 days a year. “However, many cities reached this 35-day annual limit in the first few months of the year.”

PM10 is any particulate matter in the air with a diameter of 10 micrometers or less, including smoke, dust, soot, salts, acids, and metals.

When asked what this situation means, Gökhan Ersoy, Greenpeace Mediterranean Climate and Energy Project coordinator, said, “Authorities should immediately stop all activities causing pollution in these provinces.”

According to the report published by daily Milliyet on May 12, Doğubeyazıt district of the eastern province of Ağrı was the first region that “hit the polluted days limit” on Feb. 9.

The northwestern province of Edirne surpassed the limit on Feb. 10, the Aegean province of Denizli and the southeastern province of Batman reached the limit on Feb. 13.

Feb. 14 was the day the eastern province of Iğdır and the Altındağ district of the capital Ankara had more than 35 days of air pollution.

They were followed by the western province of İzmir’s Alsancak district on Feb. 18.

Mecidiyeköy neighborhood, one of Istanbul’s business centers, entered the list on Feb. 27.

Greenpeace, in 2021, has declared a list of 10 cities that are face-to-face with big air pollution risks.

“However, in the first four months of this year, new cities, such as, İzmir, [the Black Sea provinces of] Zonguldak, Düzce, Karabük and [the northwestern province of] Çanakkale have already surpassed the 35-day limit,” Ersoy added.

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21 mln

Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21 mln
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to print own e-passports by August

    Turkey to print own e-passports by August

  2. Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

    Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

  3. Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ

    Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ

  4. Interior Ministry extends music broadcast limit by 1 hour

    Interior Ministry extends music broadcast limit by 1 hour

  5. Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM

    Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM
Recommended
Turkey ranks 3rd in Europe on total fertility rate list

Turkey ranks 3rd in Europe on total fertility rate list
Interior ministry files criminal complaint against Victory Party leader for anti-refugee remarks

Interior ministry files criminal complaint against Victory Party leader for anti-refugee remarks
‘Floating history’ docks in Istanbul

‘Floating history’ docks in Istanbul
Celebrity’s sister lives with 165 dogs, five cats

Celebrity’s sister lives with 165 dogs, five cats
Germany to continue three-decade PKK ban: Ministry spokesperson

Germany to continue three-decade PKK ban: Ministry spokesperson
Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head
WORLD Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finland’s president and prime minister said on May 12 they were in favor of joining NATO and a formal decision would be taken this weekend, after Russia’s war in Ukraine sparked a swift u-turn in opinion.
ECONOMY TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan

TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan

The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) has signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned Kazakhstan Engineering for joint production of the Turkish company’s ANKA unmanned aerial vehicle in Kazakhstan.
SPORTS Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

A FIFA-licensed referee sparked debate for using a cryptocurrency at the kick-off ceremony of last weekend’s Istanbul derby as the Turkish Football Federation started an investigation.