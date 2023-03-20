Many schools in a rush to retrofit amid quake panic

Many schools in a rush to retrofit amid quake panic

ISTANBUL
Many schools in a rush to retrofit amid quake panic

While many schools were damaged in the 11 southern quake-hit provinces after the Feb. 6 earthquakes, recent building assessments have revealed that many educational institutions through the country are not resistant to earthquakes.

According to the 2023 Kahramanmaraş and Hatay Earthquakes Report of the Presidential Strategy and Budget Directorate, 8,162 out of 20,340 educational buildings affiliated to the Education Ministry were inspected, 72 of which were demolished, 504 were heavily damaged and urgently needed to be demolished, and 331 were moderately damaged.

The report stated that almost 40 billion Turkish Liras ($ 2.1 billion) was needed for the reopening of the institutions and that the cost was expected to increase as a result of the inspection of all educational institutions.

In addition to the schools in the earthquake zone, many schools across Türkiye are in a rush to begin retrofitting. While tender notices have been made for many institutions, and students have been moved to different ones, some schools will be tendered and moved in the following days.

In the first determinations, the officials have decided to evacuate 93 schools in Istanbul, six in Ankara, eight in Izmir, 28 in Manisa, five in Tekirdağ, three in Aksaray, three in Hakkari and one in Edirne.

While students in high risk buildings were transferred to different schools, the schools were switched to a dual education system, meaning that the students were separated into two groups; with one group of students coming to school in the morning and the other group in the afternoon, thus eliminating the need for more classrooms and teachers.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Mahmut Özer announced with a statement on his social media that a total of 4,097 education personnel requesting to be transferred from the quake zone to other provinces have been accepted.

ARTS & LIFE Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited

Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited
LATEST NEWS

  1. Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited

    Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited

  2. Prince Harry sues tabloid for defamation over story

    Prince Harry sues tabloid for defamation over story

  3. FSummit 2023 Conference & Exhibition organized in Antalya

    FSummit 2023 Conference & Exhibition organized in Antalya

  4. Historical buildings strengthened with ancient method

    Historical buildings strengthened with ancient method

  5. Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis

    Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis
Recommended
Historical buildings strengthened with ancient method

Historical buildings strengthened with ancient method
Many cats poisoned, some kittens brutally murdered in Istanbul

Many cats poisoned, some kittens brutally murdered in Istanbul
Türkiye launches science diplomacy in the 7th National Antarctic Science Expedition

Türkiye launches science diplomacy in the 7th National Antarctic Science Expedition
Türkiye is among the countries that have a say in the world: Erdoğan

Türkiye is among the countries that have a say in the world: Erdoğan
Election calendar starts to run

Election calendar starts to run
MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member

MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member
WORLD Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week

Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week

Israelis on Saturday took to the streets in protests, now in their 11th week, against plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line government to overhaul the country’s legal system.

ECONOMY China launches recruitment drive for college graduates

China launches recruitment drive for college graduates

China is launching an annual recruitment of college graduates in large and midsize cities, the official Xinhua news agency said yesterday, as authorities double down on efforts to meet a more ambitious job creation goal this year.

SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.