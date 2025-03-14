Manufacturing industry largest employer, shows data

Manufacturing industry largest employer, shows data

ANKARA
Manufacturing industry largest employer, shows data

Some 4.59 million paid employees were working in manufacturing as of January, making it the largest sector for employment, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute's (TÜİK) data.

However, employment in manufacturing declined by 0.9 percent compared to January last year.

Trade was the second largest in terms of paid employees at 3.39 million, rising 3.4 percent year-on-year, followed by construction at 1.8 million, up 6.4 percent annually.

The number of paid employees in the transportation, storage and accommodation and food services sectors were 1.25 million and 1.17 million, respectively.

The number of paid employees in transportation and storage rose by 4.5 percent year-on-year, while the accommodation and food sector added more than 79,000 jobs compared to January last year.

The total number of paid employees in the industry, construction and trade-services sectors increased by 2.2 percent in January 2025 from a year ago to reach 15.4 million.

In industry, paid employees declined by 1.4 percent annually to 4.93 million, TÜİK said.

In the information and communication sector, the number of paid employees rose by 1.7 percent from January 2024 to 294,137.

The number of paid employees in the industry, construction and trade-services sectors increased by 0.1 percent in January 2025 compared with the previous month.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() ‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

    ‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

  2. Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

    Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

  3. 5 suspects nabbed for sharing information with Iranian intel

    5 suspects nabbed for sharing information with Iranian intel

  4. Top EU court rejects PKK appeal

    Top EU court rejects PKK appeal

  5. Erdoğan calls separatist approaches in Bosnia 'unacceptable'

    Erdoğan calls separatist approaches in Bosnia 'unacceptable'
Recommended
Construction sector’s output rises nearly 16 percent

Construction sector’s output rises nearly 16 percent
Growth in services production index accelerated in January

Growth in services production index accelerated in January
Ukraine ready ‘to ratify free trade agreement with Türkiye’

Ukraine ready ‘to ratify free trade agreement with Türkiye’
Turkish fourth quarter growth fastest among G20 countries

Turkish fourth quarter growth fastest among G20 countries
UK boosts export financing for defense firms by $2.6 billion

UK boosts export financing for defense firms by $2.6 billion
Sweden to hold talks on countering soaring food costs

Sweden to hold talks on countering soaring food costs
WORLD Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte failed to attend in person at the International Criminal Court on Friday at the opening of the crimes against humanity hearing over his deadly crackdown on narcotics.

ECONOMY Construction sector’s output rises nearly 16 percent

Construction sector’s output rises nearly 16 percent

The construction sector production index increased for the third month in a row on an annual basis in January.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿