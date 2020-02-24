Manufacturing capacity use up in February

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's manufacturing industry used 76 percent of its capacity in February, the country's Central Bank said on Feb. 24.

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) of the sector rose 0.5 percentage points from last month, the bank survey showed.

The rate figures are based on the responses given to its business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

Nearly 1,800 companies responded to the survey this month.

Among the six main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was 76.4 percent for investment goods, while durable consumer goods posted the lowest rate with 70.9 percent.

Among more than 20 sectors, the highest CUR was posted by manufacturers of wearing apparel at 84.9 percent. February's lowest capacity usage was seen in manufacturers of beverage at 59 percent.