Manisa’s 'mesir paste' gains EU geographical indication

MANISA

Türkiye's famous "mesir paste," a traditional delicacy from the western province of Manisa, has officially been granted European Union geographical indication status, marking a significant step in protecting and promoting the region's culinary heritage.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı announced the EU’s decision on social media, emphasizing the uniqueness of mesir paste, which is made with 41 different spices and ferbs, free from additives and preservatives.

“The famous mesir paste of our Manisa is now crossing borders,” Yumaklı stated. “With this registration, our total number of protected products has risen to 28.”

The mesir paste tradition dates back to the Ottoman Empire. According to legend, Ayşe Hafsa Sultan, wife of Sultan Selim I and mother of Suleiman the Magnificent, was cured of an illness after consuming mesir paste prepared by Merkez Efendi, a notable physician of the time.

Mesir paste received national geographical indication status in Türkiye in 2018.

“After two years of collaboration with the Turkish Patent Institute, it’s now the 28th product to gain EU protection as of Oct. 20,” said Ufuk Tanık, a sector representative.