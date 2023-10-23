Manavgat reforestation efforts ‘lack measure for next fires’

ANTALYA
An ecology expert on forest fires has warned that the areas in Antalya’s Manavgat district, which were reduced to ashes in the country's largest forest fires two years ago, were inadequately and erroneously reforested, potentially harboring the risk of turning to ash once again in 15 to 20 years.

In the aftermath of the 2021 fire, which claimed the lives of 10 people, caused extensive harm to wildlife and affected approximately 60,000 hectares of land, rehabilitation efforts continue in the region. Tuncay Neyişçi, who has been closely scrutinizing the work in the area for the past two years, stated that the afforestation was correctly situated but pointed out some mistakes could potentially lead to another major fire.

Noting the most critical factor contributing to the Manavgat fire was the wind, Neyişçi said that no measures were taken to mitigate wind speed.

"The wind responsible for starting the fire in Manavgat is the north-east wind in our region. These are drying winds. Most major forest fires occur for this reason. It is imperative to protect the forests against these incoming fires. Windbreaks are a necessity," Neyişçi declared.

Highlighting the suitability of the cedar tree due to its dense and fire-resistant structure for windbreaks, Neyişçi suggested that these trees should be planted not only in the Manavgat region but in all forested areas affected by the north-east wind, which could effectively reduce wind speed.

"By taking such measures, the likelihood of a fire igniting decreases by 60 percent. The number and intensity of fires would similarly decrease. It's not about afforestation but rather establishing fire-resistant forests. We are implementing a reforestation technique from 30 to 40 years ago. With climate change, we are essentially creating forests that will burn in 15 to 20 years. After 15 years, we will be in a period where pine forests in the Mediterranean climate zone will easily catch fire," he added.

