Man Utd beat Başakşehir 4-1 in Champions League

  • November 25 2020 08:50:57

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
English football club Manchester United beat Medipol Başakşehir 4-1 in a UEFA Champions League match on Nov. 24, a devastating loss for the Turkish team.

The home team scored an early opener in the seventh minute as Man United’s Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes made a vicious strike from outside the penalty area.

The Red Devils doubled the gap in the 19th minute as Fernandes scored from close range, an easy chance for him.

In the 35th minute, Manchester United made it 3-0 with a penalty kick, with English star Marcus Rashford scoring from the white spot.

The English club led the first half 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Başakşehir reduced the deficit to two in the 75th minute as Turkish midfielder Deniz Turuç scored from a freekick, which Man United goalkeeper David De Gea failed to parry.

The goal-line technology informed the referee as Turuç's shot crossed the goal line, giving Başakşehir some encouragement.

However, in the 92nd minute, Manchester United secured the 4-1 victory as Welsh midfielder Daniel James scored on a quick counter-attack.

Following the Week 4 win, Manchester United boosted their points to 9 to top Group H.

Paris Saint-Germain is in second spot with 6 points while third-place RB Leipzig has 6 points as well.

Başakşehir are currently in last position with 3 points.

In the next fixture, Manchester United will face Paris Saint-Germain in England.

Meanwhile, Başakşehir will take on Leipzig in Istanbul.

