Man unable to attend his own wedding due to visa problems

ISTANBUL

With the rising Schengen visa problems experienced by Turkish citizens, a Turkish man from Istanbul will be unable to attend his own wedding in Germany due to the rejection of his application, local media has reported.

Complaints about the Schengen visa, which is required for Turkish citizens to enter European Union member countries, have increased recently.

While many citizens are having difficulty even finding an appointment, there is also a rise in the number of rejected applications.

Numerous Turks also stated that they have been waiting for the application to be finalized for months.

A police officer who cannot attend his own wedding ceremony in Germany is among them according to a piece by a Turkish daily, Posta.

Working in Istanbul, A.K., identified by only initials, had been making wedding preparations with his fiancée for a while, who is a German citizen.

However, he will not be able to attend his own wedding as Germany rejected his visa application just weeks before the ceremony.

Stating that he could not understand the reason behind the rejection, the officer said, “The preparations we started months ago went to waste. The wedding ceremony that my mother and I planned to go to will be held without me. We applied for a visa to Germany together with my mother. Germany gave a visa to my mother, but I did not get it.”

Stating that he applied for a VIP visa from Greece three days before his wedding upon rejection from Germany, A.H. said that as he was also rejected by Greece, he gave up looking for other ways to participate in the wedding, and the wedding would be held without a groom.